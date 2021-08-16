Bluebarn Theatre Will Launch MUSING - A STORYTELLING SERIES This Year

BLUEBARN has announced a new series of free public events spotlighting true tales as told by your friends and neighbors. No actors. No fictions. Each quarter, curator Seth Fox will invite and assemble folks from all walks of life to share their stories around a theme chosen for each event. Anyone can participate. You can participate.

Each quarter, four to five storytellers will take to the BLUEBARN stage for a one night only event to tell a TRUE STORY based on a particular theme. Each storyteller will tell an 8 to 12-minute story that can range from the deeply poignant to the downright hilarious, or both, or somewhere in between. We're looking for stories that will leave the audience with a takeaway to ponder, an experience to share, or a new perspective on our shared humanity. Storytellers of all cultures, backgrounds, and identities are encouraged to apply. And no, you don't have to be a seasoned actor, performer, or public speaker. Musing is open to ALL.

Have a story to tell? We'd love to hear from you. Know someone with a great story to tell? We'd love to hear from them, too! Each storyteller selected will receive two coaching sessions, and a rehearsal the week prior to the event with the other story tellers. Themes and dates for Musing's season are listed below. To pitch your story, and for more detailed information, please contact story curator, Seth Fox, at 402.253.9005 or musingomaha@gmail.com.

MUSIC, MOVIES, & ME

Stories about the Music and Movies that Shape Us

Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 @ 7:30PM

IT SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME

Stories about the Best of Intentions and Unforeseen Consequences

Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 @ 7:30PM

LIFE & DEATH

Stories about Starts and Stops, Beginnings and Endings, Renewal and Letting Go

Wednesday, April 13th, @ 7:30PM

HOME

Stories about Where We Come From, Where We End Up, and Where We Fit In

Wednesday, June 15th, @ 7:30PM