BLUEBARN Theatre presents: Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!), by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, directed by Bill Grennan, with Original Music by Will Knapp.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told - plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season, this laugh-out-loud comedy offers a hilarious alternative to anthropomorphic Nutcrackers and singing Victorian children.

Featuring: Jimmy Nguyen, Joshua Orsi, Jonathan Purcell

Performance & Tickets: Nov. 25 - Dec. 18, 2022 | Thurs - Sat @7:30pm; Sun., Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18 @ 2:00pm; Sun., Dec. 4 @6:00pm *ASL Performance Thurs., Dec. 1

General Admission ($37) and Educator | Healthcare | Military ($32) tickets are available at bluebarn.org or through the box office @ 402.345.1576