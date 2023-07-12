Billy McGuigan Will Be Inducted Into The Nebraska Music Hall Of Fame

The ceremony is September 10, 2023 at Stocks n Bonds, 8528 Park Drive, Omaha NE.

Jul. 12, 2023

Billy McGuigan, a highly accomplished entertainer renowned for his internationally touring shows, including Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience and Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, will be honored with induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame. With a career spanning over three decades, Billy's exceptional talent, innovative productions, and energetic performances have solidified his position as one of the industry's most revered artists.

From his teenage years, Billy exhibited a captivating presence and quickly gained recognition for his spontaneous performances. Starting in 1992 during his time at Bellevue East High School, he became involved in "Teen Improv". This early experience set the stage for his magnetic stage presence and marked the beginning of his career. While pursuing acting in his twenties, Billy also nurtured his musical talents. Joining a band in the late 90s reignited his passion for performing and solidified his path as a versatile entertainer.

In 2002, Billy seized a career-defining opportunity, stepping into the iconic role of Buddy Holly in the production Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, staged at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Billy's transformational portrayal propelled him into the national spotlight, earning widespread acclaim and capturing the attention of audiences and critics alike.

At the core of Billy's musical journey lies the influence of his father, who introduced him to the timeless melodies of The Beatles at a young age. Alongside his brothers, Billy spent countless hours strumming an out-of-tune guitar, practicing songs from their well-worn Beatles chord book. The loss of their father to leukemia in 1996 deepened their connection to the music he had imparted, fueling the creation of Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.

Billy's contributions to the arts have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades. Among them are the Spotlight Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for Yesterday and Today and the Midland Business Journal's 40 under 40 award. Additionally, Billy was honored with the CPACS Alumni Award for Excellence in Public Service, presented by the Faculty and Staff at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Beyond his accomplishments on stage, Billy is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists. He established the Bill McGuigan Scholarship, providing financial assistance to graduating students in Bellevue Public Schools pursuing an arts-related education. In 2021, he founded the McGuigan Arts Academy, a year-round institution offering classes, camps and lessons that teach life skills through the arts.

Reflecting on his induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, Billy expressed, "It is a tremendous honor to be included among Nebraska's greatest musicians. I am humbled and grateful for this recognition, and it serves as a testament to the power of music in connecting people and creating memories."

The induction ceremony is open to the public and will feature a performance by Billy McGuigan. The ceremony is September 10, 2023 at Stocks n Bonds, 8528 Park Drive, Omaha NE. Learn more and purchase tickets at Click Here.




