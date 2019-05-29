BWW Previews: DO NOT GO GENTLE at Circle Theatre Omaha

Circle Theatre presents the last production of its 2018-2019 season, DO NOT GO GENTLE by Suzan Zeder. The play will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm (June 7-15) at the Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, 4444 Frances Street in Omaha. DO NOT GO GENTLE takes a look at relationships through the eyes of three generations.

Though grandma Lillian's character is deceased, she is present on stage - visible to the audience but not to the rest of the cast. And as her family gathers in her home to plan her estate sale, they not only learn things about Lillian they never knew, but get better acquainted with themselves and each other as well. The story takes place in January 1991, at the onset of Operation Desert Storm. Lillian's son, Windsor (Patrick Brusnahan) , who has been estranged from his mother since choosing a military career against her wishes, comes from overseas to settle Lillian's affairs.

He brings with him his daughter, Kelly (Desia Griffin), who shared a special bond with her grandmother. They are joined by Windsor's cousin Joanna (Erin Pieschke) and the estate sale organizer (Christa Reason). Together with Lillian (Sue Mouttet) , they tell the story of her life, as they know it.I n the process, they unravel the mystery behind the wild murals covering Lillian's walls, floors and windows - with a little help from a mysterious young neighbor boy called Nobody (Jack Reason). Directed by Kat Cover, "Do Not Go Gentle" has its serious side, but it also offers plenty of smiles as the cast comes to understand and appreciate each other.

"When people hear it is a play about a dead woman, they may assume it will be depressing, but it is actually a very uplifting story," Artistic Director Fran Sillau said. "It is a beautiful play which has as many, or more, elements of comedy as it does drama." "It deals with situations we all have faced, or will face, at some point in our lives," It also makes the point that age doesn't really matter when it comes to friendship and its main message is the importance of staying in touch with the people we love. This show is about making sure you talk to your loved ones and really get to know them, instead of assuming things. The play's military issues make it especially pertinent today. In addition to Windsor's military perspective, as a colonel in the Air Force, the audience can see things from Lillian's anti-war point of view.

For more information contact the Circle Theatre at 402-553-4715 or www.circletheatreomaha.org





