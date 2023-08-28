BLUEBARN Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH

BLUEBARN THEATRE presents Macbeth by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Beth Ann Hopkins, September 21st - October 8th & October 19th - 22nd.

Powerful ambitions. Crippling guilt. Brutal consequences. William Shakespeare's dark and bloody tragedy is as relevant today as it was 400 years ago. In this World Premiere adaptation by Beth Ann Hopkins, with original music by Elliot Roth, ambition corrupts a noble mind. Macbeth will betray and destroy all he holds dear.

Featuring: Ryan Kathman, Jill Anderson, DJ Drake Tyree, Maggie Conway, Moira Mangiameli, Christian Negron, Shane Staiger, Brandon Williams, George Dippold, Alissa Hanish, Lilly Weak, and Zoella Sneed

Creatives: Elliot Roth: Composer / Musical Director Murphy Scott Wulfgar: Fight Choreographer Marty Marchitto: Scenic Designer Craig Lee: Scenic Artist Maya Pacana Bredenkamp: Lighting Designer Jill Anderson: Costume Designer Katherine Neary: Asst. Costume Designer / Draper Steve Morrison: Leathersmith / Fabricator Mindy Cotner: Sound Board Operator Shane Staiger: Master Carpenter Madelyn Hubbard: Resident Stage Manager Jonathan Hopkins: Table Work

Performances & Tickets

Sept. 21st - Oct 8th & Oct 19th - 22nd | Thurs-Sat @ 7:30pm

Sun., October 2nd and 22nd @ 2:00pm; Sun., October 8th @ 6:00pm

*ASL Performance Friday, September 29th

General Admission ($39), Educator | Healthcare | Military ($35), BLUCREW ($25) tickets are available at Click Here or through the box office @ 402.345.1576

Engagement Events: During the Run of Macbeth

Community Collaboration Screening of Throne of Blood in Partnership with Film Streams

Tuesday, September 26th | 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location: Ruth Sokolof Theater | 1340 Mike Fahey St. Omaha, NE

Tickets must be purchased through Film Streams

$7 Film Stream Member | $9 Special | $12 General Admission

Please join us for a screening of Throne of Blood followed by a post-screening panel discussion with Film Streams and BLUEBARN Theatre.

"Thanes of Fire" Post-Show BB Porchyard Bonfire in partnership with Nebraska Poetry Society and the Nebraska Writers Collective

Saturday, September 30th | Following the 7:30pm show

Join us for a special evening in partnership with Nebraska Poetry Society and the Nebraska Writers Collective as they present four original pieces in response to the themes of Macbeth!

Saro Cider / BLUEBARN Theatre Brings-forth Shakespeare Trivia Night: To Trivia or Not to Trivia?

Hosted by Theresa Sindelar and Bill Grennan

Wednesday, October 4th | 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location: Saro Cider | 1012 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108

Hark! Lend thy ears and open thy hearts, for a night of merry-making awaits at our Shakespeare Trivia Night!

*1st Place team: 2 single tickets for Macbeth and 1 $50 gift card to SARO Cider

2nd Place team: Surprise Prize

"From Spark to Stage" in conversation with Beth Ann Hopkins and Jill Anderson

Friday, October 20th | Following the 7:30pm show

Join our Director, Beth Ann Hopkins, and Costume Designer, Jill Anderson, for an inside glimpse into the creative process and the visual inspiration that sparked Macbeth to life!

Art in the Blue

"Entangled"

BLUEBARN Mammel Lobby

Art Exhibit:

"Entangled"

Through the run of Macbeth

Opening Reception "Entangled"

September 24th 2023

Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator Jared Spence

October 1st and 7th 2023

Opening Reception "Entangled"

Sunday, September 24th | 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Join us to celebrate the opening of Entangled, the first ART IN THE BLUE exhibition of BLUEBARN's 35th season of Theatre programming Spark!

Art Exhibit: During the Run of Macbeth

"Entangled"

Curated by: Jared Spence

Featuring Artists:

Joe Addison | Shawnequa Linder | David Manzanares | Adam Roberts | Mark Sabaliauskas | Jared Spence | Weston Thomson

"Entangled draws its inspiration from Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece, Macbeth. This captivating exhibition delves deep into the intricately dark realms of a tormented psyche, entwined by overwhelming guilt and paranoia. Through its art, Entangled explores the exquisitely brutal essence of a mind ensnared in its own web of emotions and consequences."

All art proceeds go directly to participating artists.

The exhibit will be open to the public 45 mins before each show and during box office hours Monday-Friday 10am-4pm in the BLUEBARN Lobby.

Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator, Jared Spence

Sunday, October 1st with David Manzanares | 1:30pm, before the 2:00pm show

Saturday, October 7th with Mark Sabaliauskas | 7:00pm, before the 7:30pm show

Please join us for two pre-show conversations with Jared and the "Entangled" artists.

