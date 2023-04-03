American Ballet Theatre Returns to Lincoln to Present GISELLE; Cast Announced!

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) returns to the Lied Center this May to present two performances of its universally acclaimed production of the heartbreaking romance Giselle.

Accompanied by Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Giselle is a perfect match for the exquisite artistry and technical virtuosity of ABT's unrivaled roster of international ballet stars who bring the story of unrequited love, remorse, and forgiveness vividly to life.

Most recently, ABT performed in Nebraska for an audience of 6,000+ during summer 2021 for the launch of the historic ABT Across America tour in Lincoln's Pioneers Park. In 2018, the Lied Center hosted the landmark collaboration between ABT and the St. Louis Symphony to present Stravinsky's masterwork Firebird, choreographed by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, for two sold-out performances.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "The relationship with the Lied Center and American Ballet Theatre has always been a little bit magical, and the stars have aligned to make amazing things happen. Welcoming them back with their spectacular full company to present this stunning production on the Lied stage is the next milestone in that magical relationship."

American Ballet Theatre will present Giselle at the Lied Center on May 2 & 3, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets available now at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Principal cast for Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30pm:

Cassandra Trenary

Principal Dancer

Georgia native Cassandra Trenary began her dance training at Lawrenceville School of Ballet. She joined the school's company, Southern Ballet Theatre in 2006 under the direction of Phyllis Allen and received additional training at Southeast Regional Ballet Association conventions and Brookwood High School's Dance department.

Trenary trained at American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive programs as a National Training Scholar before joining the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in 2009. She was invited to join ABT II (now ABT Studio Company) on their European tour in 2011. In April of that year, she was offered an apprenticeship with ABT and, in November 2011, a corps de ballet contract. She was promoted to Soloist in August 2015 and appointed a Principal Dancer in September 2020. Trenary was named a 2011 National Young Arts Foundation Winner and became a 2011 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts nominee. She received a 2015 Princess Grace Dance Honorarium and the 2017 Annenberg Fellowship for Dance.

James Whiteside

Principal Dancer

Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, James Whiteside began his training at age nine at the D'Valda & Sirico Dance and Music Centre. He continued his training at the Virginia School of the Arts for one year under the direction of Petrus Bosman and David Keener. In 2002, Whiteside joined Boston Ballet II. He then joined the corps de ballet in 2003, became a second soloist in 2006, first soloist in 2008, and was promoted to principal dancer with Boston Ballet in 2009.

Whiteside joined American Ballet Theatre as a Soloist in September 2012 and was named a Principal Dancer in October 2013. Whiteside has choreographed for various projects including City of Women for ABT, Sway for Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night's Swing, and On the Water, Zero Hour, and Bells & Whistles for Boston Ballet. In 2018, he starred in Arthur Pita's The Tenant at The Joyce Theater. In 2021, his memoir, Center Center, was published by Penguin Random House.

Chloe Misseldine

Soloist

Chloe Misseldine began her classical training at Orlando Ballet School. She attended ABT Summer Intensives in Orange County, California, and New York City as a National Training Scholar from 2016-2018. In 2016, she performed a traditional Chinese fan dance called Mo Li Hua in the CCTV New Year's Gala known as the Beijing Spring Festival Gala (Chunwan), broadcast to over 700 million viewers. At age 15, Misseldine earned second place in the 2017 Youth America Grand Prix New York City Finals and performed at the YAGP "Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow" Gala. In 2018, she was named a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne and joined American Ballet Theatre Studio Company.

Misseldine became an apprentice with American Ballet Theatre in December 2019, joined the corps de ballet in September 2021, and was promoted to Soloist in September 2022.

Principal cast for Wednesday, May 3rd at 7:30pm

Catherine Hurlin

Principal Dancer

Born in New York City, Catherine Hurlin began her dance training at Scarsdale Ballet Studio and Westchester Dance Academy. At the 2007 Youth America Grand Prix New York City Finals, she was awarded the Hope Award. The following year she received a full scholarship to the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School under the direction of Franco De Vita. She received the first Angelina Ballerina Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship in 2010 and was a Northern Trust Scholar in 2011. She attended ABT's Summer Intensive as a National Training Scholar from 2010-2012. As a student, Hurlin created the role of Young Clara in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker. She also performed the role of "Clara" in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall for three years.

Hurlin joined ABT as an apprentice in December 2013 and the corps de ballet in June 2014. She was promoted to Soloist in September 2018 and to Principal Dancer in September 2022.

Daniel Camargo

Principal Dancer

Daniel Camargo was born in Sorocaba, Brazil. He joined the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany in 2005, studying under the Russian teacher Peter Pestov. After graduating in 2009, Camargo joined the Stuttgart Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet. He was promoted to soloist in 2012 and later to principal dancer in 2013. In 2016, he joined Dutch National Ballet as a principal dancer.

In 2009, Camargo received an award from the European Cultural Foundation. He received the Future Award from German Dance Prize in 2010 and won the Audience Choice Award at The Erik Bruhn Prize competition in 2011. He was awarded the Premio Positano in Italy in 2017 and was nominated for the Benois de la Danse in 2018 and 2019. Camargo made his first appearance with American Ballet Theatre as a Guest Artist in the summer of 2022 before joining the Company as a Principal Dancer in September of that year.

Zhong-Jing Fang

Soloist

Born in Shanghai, China, Zhong-Jing Fang received her early training at the Shanghai Ballet School where she trained for seven years. Before joining American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2002, Fang graduated with a major in ballet from the Performing Arts College of Shanghai Drama University.

In 2000, Fang was the winner of the famed Prix de Lausanne, and winner of the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation Prize at the Ninth International Ballet Competition in Paris. In 2001, Fang won First Prize in the Junior Division of the Helsinki International Ballet Competition and first place in the Junior Division of the Shanghai International Ballet Competition.

Fang joined the ABT main Company as an apprentice in April 2003 and became a member of the corps de ballet in January 2004. She was promoted to Soloist in September 2018.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.