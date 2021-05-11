AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens Next Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Ain't Misbehavin' will open Friday, May 21, 2021.

The music of legendary jazz musician and entertainer Fats Waller comes to life in this wildly popular Tony Award-winning musical revue. Experience the contagious rhythms and electric energy that made Waller an international icon. Featuring five triple-threat actors and a slew of infectious jazz and swing hits, Ain't Misbehavin' is a musical delight!

All audience, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Masks will be available free of charge and must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines. Patrons attending a show in either theatre will be socially distanced from other guests with all groups at least six feet apart. Productions will not incorporate any physical audience participation.

Audience members will be required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost. New arrival and dismissal procedures will help encourage social distancing, including row-by-row dismissal after a show.

Lobbies, reception areas and lines will be arranged and marked to encourage social distancing. Plexiglass barriers will be installed in the box office windows with cash-free payments encouraged, touchless credit card transactions offered and touch-free ticket pickup available. Common areas and performance halls will be cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis with both cleanser and electrostatic technology.

All restrooms will be outfitted with touchless fixtures and will be sanitized daily and throughout performances. We will no longer hold post-show meet and greets with the actors in the lobby. Concessions and drinks will not be available and public water fountains will be closed.

The show will run through Sunday, June 20, Wednesdays through Sundays in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP. Tickets are on sale now starting at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.