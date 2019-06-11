2019/20 OCP Directing Fellowship Announced

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the recipients of the 2019/20 OCP Directing Fellowship. The 2019/20 OCP Directing Fellowship Class includes Steve Krambeck, Kathy Tyree, Katt Walsh, Breanna Carodine, Sharon Diaz, Brendan Brown, Robyn Helwig, Meganne Horrocks Storm, Sarah Klocke, Marshall Carby and Charisa Ramsey.

About the OCP Directing Fellowship

In an effort to support the development of future Omaha directors, the Omaha Community Playhouse established the OCP Directing Fellowship. Offered each season, the OCP Directing Fellowship provides early and mid-career directors the opportunity to develop their skills by directing an OCP Alternative Programming production and assistant directing a regular season OCP musical or play.

"Theatrical directing is a difficult field to enter and one that leaves many people unsure of how to even begin. I believe that OCP has a responsibility to support the development of community-based artists, and I am thrilled that we are able to provide this opportunity," said OCP artistic director, Kimberly Faith Hickman.

In addition to directing a staged reading of a play or musical for OCP's Alternative Programming series, the fellowship also provides the opportunity to assistant direct a regular season play or musical-allowing fellows access to the entire pre-production and rehearsal process under a lead director. The OCP Directing Fellowship presents a new generation of gifted artists with a unique education and understanding of the directorial skills necessary to create theatre. Fellows will have the opportunity to experience the inner-workings of Omaha's leading community-based theatre organization, while receiving hands-on education under the leadership of artists shaping Omaha's theatrical landscape.

OCP Directing Fellow Duties

While directing an Alternative Programming production, a fellows' schedule and duties will include coordinating with OCP's artistic director and executive/artistic assistant regarding casting and rehearsal schedules, coordinating with the Alternative Programming actors to create a rehearsal schedule, attending all rehearsals and attending the performance.

While assistant directing for a regular-season OCP production, a fellows' schedule and duties may vary based on their personal strengths and the director they are paired with, but may include observership, dramaturgy, note-taking and supporting the various people in the rehearsal room.

Applying for the OCP Directing Fellowship

OCP Directing Fellowship applications for are due on April 1st of each year. Applicants are asked to send a cover letter and theatrical resume. The next application deadline will be April 1, 2020 for consideration for the 2020/21 season. Program applicants are put into a pool from which fellows for the upcoming season are selected by OCP's Artistic Director. Please visit www.omahaplayhouse.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You