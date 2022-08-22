The McKnight Center Announces Singer, Songwriter Sara Evans To Perform September 9

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) kicks off its 2022-2023 season as it hosts singer, songwriter Sara Evans in concert on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a successful career anchored by her insightful songwriting and warm, evocative voice. With such enduring hits as "Suds in the Bucket," "A Real Fine Place to Start," "Perfect" and "A Little Bit Stronger," she's earned recognition as the fifth most played female artist at country radio and continues to be a force on the road with tour dates crisscrossing the country. For Evan's ninth studio album, the Missouri native serves up an eclectic bounty of songs that have shaped her life and storied career.

"We are enthusiastic to begin the 2022-2023 season with an incredible artist and a new Pep Rally event series that will invite our community to experience the arts in new ways," says Mark Blakeman, executive director of The McKnight Center. "We invited Sara Evans to open our season because of her popularity and remarkable artistry as a musician. We know she'll ignite a celebration that will continue throughout the year."

VIP ticket packages are available and include premium seating, the opportunity to meet and be photographed with Sara Evans after the concert, exclusive merchandise, and a copy of the performance setlist.

Sara Evans is the first concert to launch The McKnight Center's new Pep Rally event series, a free event held on the plaza lawn adjacent to the entrance. The September 9 Pep Rally begins at 5 pm and offers food truck concessions from Vanessa's Restaurant, Wicked Hangry, and Snow S'more . Chuck Lester, announcer for the OSU Cowboy Marching Band, will emcee the event. Beginning at 6:15 pm, Lester will welcome special guests from the OSU Cowgirl Softball team, mascot Pistol Pete, and BB the mini horse. A live simulcast of the concert will be shown on the 32-foot LED wall in the plaza.

Additional Pep Rally dates are Friday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Nov. 11. Each Pep Rally Series event will include new food and entertainment options. All events in the Pep Rally series are free to attend and open to the public.

COVID Protocol The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Face masks are recommended for these events. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here.

About The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University is a world-class epicenter for the arts dedicated to attracting celebrated national and international programs with notable performing arts productions and artists. The McKnight Center is an expression of Oklahoma State University's commitment to the arts to inspire and transform lives through artistic excellence, creative experiences, and impactful learning opportunities. To learn more, visit mcknightcenter.org.