THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens This September in Oklahoma

World Stage Theatre's Fourth Season opens with the Oklahoma Premier of the play adaption of the classic film, The Shawshank Redemption.

"I guess it comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying." One of the more quotable statements from the film Shawshank Redemption will be brought to life on the Tulsa Performing Arts Center stage when World Stage Theatre Company brings the play version of the film to stage this September marking its Oklahoma premier. Adapted for the stage by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns, based on the Novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King. The play will star, Larry Golden Sr. as Red, Zero Steiert as Andy Dufresne, Val Salas as Rooster, Steve Barker as Hadley, Dale Sams as Warden Stammas, Eduardo Saucedo as Tommy, Adrian Alexander as Brooksie, Steve James as Dawkins, Ibrahim Buyckes as Rico, Michael Hamilton as Pinky/Cook and Lawrence Moran as Bogs.

Play Synopsis: When Andy Dufresne is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships.

The Shawshank Redemption received 7 Academy Awards, 2 Golden Globes and Screen, Director and Writers Guild Awards.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the plays themes of incarceration and friendship.

The Shawshank Redemption will run September 9-19 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre. For Tickets visit https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2021/theshawshankredemption#buy