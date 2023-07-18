Storyteller Theatre Closes Out Summer Season With THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Summer days are speeding by, but not before Storyteller Theatre closes it out with a bang of color and movement in their funky adaptation of The Wind in the Willows. The classic novel written by Kenneth Grahame about anthropomorphic river creatures is getting a fresh spin as Storytellers OKC sets the stage at Wheeler District Park, August 10th through 13th. This is the first play to be performed at Wheeler Park, and it's an exciting one, too!

You may know of The Wind in the Willows from the Disney short film produced in 1949. The cartoon went on to inspire the cult classic ride "Mr. Toad's Wild Ride" at both Disneyland and Disney World. However, the latter is no longer in service. Storyteller Theatre's production is inspired by the short, but ultimately undertakes the tale in a completely new way.

Set against the backdrop of the Oklahoma River, amid the dazzling lights of the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, sandwiched between trees and twinkle lights on picnic blankets, you'll find yourself immersed in a fever dream of late 60s-early 70s nostalgia. The comedy follows a cast of "Animals"; the shy, curious Mole (played by Ford Filson) craves adventure above-ground where he befriends Ratty (Brigid MacDonald) and the sensible Badger (Ann Smith). Their friendship is put to the test as impulsive Toad (Connor Marshall) consistently gives himself over to antics such as stealing motor cars and hustling them recklessly about the countryside. It becomes the three friends' mission to save Toad not only from himself, but rescue the glorious Toad Hall from underhanded weasels!

This outdoor production is directed by Justice Wickstrom, and he is very excited to showcase the story in collaboration with Wheeler District Park. The former air park has, and will continue to be, developed over decades. Today, it features the beautiful 100 ft LED ferris wheel overlooking the cityscape, an incredible art mural- "The Wind Wall" - by Erin Cooper and Amanda Bradway, lush trees, hammocks, and The Wind in the Willows right in the middle of it.

"When you come in, you're a part of this play. The seating is thrust style to create more intimacy and allows the actors to play in, about, and all around you!" says Justice. "The space is the perfect blend of nature and whimsy. There just aren't any productions like this in Oklahoma."

While the production is intimate, audience members have the choice to fully immerse themselves in the play's shenanigans when they opt for ticket add-ons. The Willows Wild Prop Bag gets you an assortment of toys, tricks, and scripts to join in on the fun throughout the play. Additionally, Storyteller Theatre is providing sack snack picnics to audience members that opt in for the extra goodies. Warning: you may get wet, hit by a pickle, dance a few dances, and other tomfoolery. So, don't be a fuddy duddy! Get your tickets to this world-premiere today!

Tickets will not be sold at the door. For tickets, please purchase online at Click Here.

PERFORMANCES / SHOW TIMES

August 10th @ 7:00 PM

August 11th @ 7:00 PM

August 12th @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

August 13th @ 2:00 PM