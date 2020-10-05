Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre Announces Nationwide Search For Artistic Director

The founding Artistic Director, Donald Jordan, will retire in 2021.

The Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre (OKC Rep) announced today the Board of Directors has assembled a broad based committee of Oklahoma City community leaders to conduct a nationwide search for a new Artistic Director, after the announcement that the founding Artistic Director, Donald Jordan, will retire in 2021.

"OKC Rep has a lot of exciting plans in its future and we are happy to have such a prominent group of people join the committee to seek out a dynamic Artistic Director," said Clifford Hudson, OKC Rep Board President.

The committee will consist of:

a-? Max Weitzenhoffer, Committee Chair - Chairman, Nimax Theaters and Philanthropist

a-? Michael Anderson - President & CEO, Oklahoma City Museum of Art

a-? Ruth Charnay - Founding OKC Rep Company Member and Former Dean of Arts

at the Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC)

a-? Adrian Fung - Associate Dean and Associate Professor, Weitzenhoffer College of Fine Arts at the University of Oklahoma

a-? The Honorable Jerome Holmes - Judge, U. S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit

a-? Clifford Hudson - OKC Rep Board President, Former President & CEO, Sonic Corp. and Of Counsel, Crowe & Dunlevy

a-? Alexander Mickelthwate - Music Director and Conductor, Oklahoma City Philharmonic a-? Chip Oppenheim - Managing Partner, The Oppenheim Group

a-? Gene Rainbolt - Chairman Emeritus, Bancfirst and Philanthropist

a-? Meg Salyer - President & CEO, Accel Financial and former Ward 6 Oklahoma City Councilwoman,

a-? Richard Tanenbaum - CEO, Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings and Philanthropist

a-? Dr. Valerie Thompson - President & CEO-Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

The committee will be assisted by Seth Gordon, Director-Helmerich School of Drama at the University of Oklahoma (OU). The search will begin in October 2020 and will be seeking a leader to continue the ambitious mission of the organization to serve Oklahoma's diverse artistic, educational and civic needs by providing dynamic, professional theatre.

OKC Rep was established in 2001 and produced its first play in 2002. The theatre company has produced more than 85 productions and is the leading Actor's Equity theatre in the state of Oklahoma. Numerous achievements include becoming the first theatre in Oklahoma City history to be given membership in The Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national association of leading professional theatres, in 2011; being awarded the American Theatre Wing's National Theatre Award in 2012 and earning an EMMY Award in 2015 with the co-production of BACK IN TIME with OETA.

