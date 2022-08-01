New York Philharmonic To Perform Beethoven's 9th With 100 Oklahoma State University Music Students

The New York Philharmonic will return to Stillwater next month for a series of three concerts at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University. Each concert features a different repertory of classical music and special guest soloists. The weekend of performances opens Friday, September 23 with a special Bright Night Gala Concert that celebrates Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

Joining the New York Philharmonic on stage for the choral section of the grand finale are 100 OSU music students and Stillwater community voices.

"This is a unique opportunity for music students at the Greenwood School of Music," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director, Mark Blakeman. "It's rare that students can perform in such a meaningful way in a professional concert with a revered institution like the New York Philharmonic."

Beethoven's Ninth, often referred to as, "Ode to Joy," remains one of the most important musical works in Western culture even 195 years after the composer's death. It is one of the most frequently performed and recognizable symphonies in the world. The New York Philharmonic will perform this work with students only at the September 23 Gala Concert.

The Bright Night Gala Concert experience begins at 5 p.m. on September 23 with a welcome reception. All ticket holders are invited to the reception and will also enjoy complimentary parking with their ticket purchase. Bright Night Gala sponsors are invited to a private dinner following the concert.

"Bright Night is an annual Gala event that celebrates and fundraises for the performing arts," said The McKnight Center's Director of Development, Amy Miller. "Our family of donors are passionate about the arts, and their generosity ensures the center continues to grow as a cultural destination that presents unique concert experiences that music lovers can't find anywhere else."

To become a sponsor contact Miller at (405) 385-2139 or amiller@osugiving.com.

Tickets to both the Bright Night Gala Concert and Gala Dinner are in high demand and are expected to sell out. Tickets start at $90, to purchase tickets to The Gala Concert or other events in the center's season, visit McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at (405) 744-9999.

Tickets to all events in the 2022-2023 season are on sale and can be purchased as single events or subscription packages.

The full 2022-2023 season at The McKnight Center includes:

Sara Evans - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Part of the Pep Rally Concert Series - Arrive early for a tailgate party in the plaza VIP Ticket Packages available. VIP Tickets include a meet and greet with Sara Evans and more.

Lightwire Theater's The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen - Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

New York Philharmonic - Sept. 23-25, 2022

Buddy Guy - Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Part of the Pep Rally Concert Series - Arrive early for a tailgate party in the plaza

5th Annual Chamber Music Festival - Nov. 3-6, 2022

Legally Blonde - The Musical - Nov. 10 & 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM Part of the Pep Rally Concert Series - Arrive early for a tailgate party in the plaza on Nov. 11.

Elf In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony - Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The Swingles - Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

On Your Feet! - Feb. 2 & 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra - Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Late Night with Leonard Bernstein - Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume - Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Curtis on Tour: The Soldier's Tale - Friday, March 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Pan: Silent Film with Live Organ Performance by Peter Krasinski - Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry - April 28 & 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Face masks are recommended for these events. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here.