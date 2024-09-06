MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery in Oklahoma City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will launch a Broadway Direct Digital Lottery ticket policy in Oklahoma City playing at the Civic Center Music Hall available for performances between September 8 – 15. A limited number of tickets will be available at $30 each. Entries for each performance will be available beginning at 10am four days prior to each performance at lottery.broadwaydirect.com. Entries will be accepted through 2pm three days prior, at which time winners will be contacted by email. If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to purchase up to two tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the ticket office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Tickets will be delivered via mobile delivery between one and three days prior to the event. Lottery entry window(s) subject to change. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets. Tickets are subject to availability.



ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.



The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahanand Stephen Kopel.



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.



As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.



