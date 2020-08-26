Canterbury Voices Announces Three Shows For 2020-21 Season; Brahms Requiem, Canterbury Christmas, and Of Perpetual Solace

‘Of Perpetual Solace’ was originally scheduled for March 2020.

Canterbury Voices has announced three shows as part of its 2020-21 season.

The 'Spectrum of Harmonies' concert, featuring the world premiere 'Of Perpetual Solace', was originally scheduled for March, 2020 but due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled to March 28, 2021 at the Civic Center Music Hall.

All tickets previously purchased will be transferred to the March 28, 2021.

Learn more about all of the shows below!

Brahms Requiem

DATE: Sunday, November 1, 2020

TIME: 3:00 PM

VENUE: Civic Center Music Hall

The season begins with Johannes Brahms' choral masterpiece, Ein deutsches Requiem​, written after the deaths of his mother and composer Robert Schumann. It became the central work of Brahms' career, one that established him as a composer of major stature, and linked two of the most important spheres of his lifelong musical endeavor - the vocal and the symphonic. Canterbury chooses Brahms' own piano transcriptions as the accompaniment: two pianos, four hands.

Canterbury Christmas

DATE: Sunday, December 6, 2020

TIME: 7:00 PM

VENUE: Civic Center Music Hall

The evening will be filled with beautiful, traditional Christmas favorites and new holiday classics - and an audience sing-a-long! The Civic Center will be decked out with poinsettias, Christmas trees, and the special guests for this concert will be the OCU Faculty Brass Quintet and the Canterbury Youth Voices Chorale, under the direction of Mr. Stephen Ziegler.

As a part of the concert experience, the Canterbury Youth Voices Central Apprentice Choir will sing carols in the lobby in front of the Civic Center Christmas tree.

Of Perpetual Solace

DATE: Sunday, March 28, 2021

TIME: 3:00 PM

VENUE: Civic Center Music Hall

Canterbury presents a world premiere! Of Perpetual Solace is a poetic and lyrical reflection on grief, loss and love on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Murrah Building bombing.

In this profound world premiere commissioned in honor of Canterbury's golden anniversary and in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, the multimedia work by Oklahoma composer Edward Knight and lyricist/visual artist M.J. Alexander will feature voices from Oklahoma City University, the Oklahoma City University Symphony Orchestra, and an ethereal sound world of remembrance, resilience and hope.

This concert will not have an intermission and will be shortened to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://canterburyokc.com/of-perpetual-solace/.

