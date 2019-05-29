BWW BLOG: Summer in Wisconsin: St Croix Festival Theatre in St Croix Falls, Wisconsin

Jess here. So I'm currently immersed in my first summer theatrical work experience. I am a proud intern at the St Croix Festival Theatre in St Croix Falls, Wisconsin. I've been up to my eyeballs in rehearsals and such, but I must say that the past week and a half I've spent here have been an absolute blast.

As part of Festival Theatre's summer internship program, I will be involved in a few different undertakings. First of all, I will be taking part in their three summer stage productions; "The Marvelous Wonderettes" (Cindy Lou), "Fools" (Mishkin), and Crimes of the Heart" (u.s. Meg). Festival Theatre also hosts Friday Night IMPROV, as well as an annual summer Youth Arts Education Camp, both of which I will have the opportunity to participate in/assist with.

We've been in rehearsals for "The Marvelous Wonderettes" for just over a week now. Wonderettes is a cute little retro musical based on fictitious Springfield High School's PROM '58. It celebrates many jukebox hits from the 50's and 60's, and features catchy tunes with 4-part harmonies. We have been rehearsing the music, learning the choreography and working on the blocking everyday. This cast is small, but mighty, and includes four girls and one understudy. Despite only knowing these ladies for a week or so, I can tell that they are fantastic humans and I can't wait to spend the rest of the summer in their company.

Our second production will be Neil Simon's comedy, "Fools." Set in of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine, this tiny 19th Century village has been cursed with a plague of... stupid. Everyone in the community seems to be affected with this ill-fated shortcoming, and a single teacher has been tasked to fix it all.

"Crimes of the Heart" is the 2019 summer season closer. This classic work by Beth Henley follows four sisters, and the trial of one of their wrongdoings. It is set in Mississippi and tests the limits of sisterly love and will.

I've been having a ball in this little town. Everything I need is within a 10-minute drive. There are so many quaint shops to check out and great places to eat. Located on the east bank of the picturesque St Croix River, the surrounding landscape offers endless trails to hike, and incredible sites to see.

The most important thing I've realized so far this summer is that you have to have a balance of activities. You can't just be all work or all play. I make time to go on walks and wander around the city, but I also leave plenty of time to work and practice for my upcoming shows. I've also been prioritizing sleep a lot more. I don't think this is necessarily a bad thing (until it gets out of control) but I've noticed that my mindset is significantly improved when I've had a good night's sleep, or even better, an afternoon nap.

Summer is all about trying new things. Whether it be travel, a re-defining job, or an interesting hobby; summertime provides the perfect opportunity for personal growth and pushing boundaries. This is what I'm hoping to achieve with this internship. I've already been tested in terms of stamina, as we work long days, but I'm also challenging myself to be better about time management and health, and living within the mantra of all-around good vibes. I push myself to try new things and go new places, which in the end has been benefiting me greatly. I love my internship, and am thoroughly enjoying what I do in my free time. I'm making an effort to create a memorable summer, and doing shows that motivate me, along with hobbies that intrigue me, are ideal ways to make these next three months unforgettable.

Our first show, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," opens at the St Croix Festival Theatre June 15 - July 7. I can hardly wait until it's up and running! The cast and crew have been working really hard, and I know our efforts will shine through onstage. "Fools" runs July 13 - August 4, and you can see "Crimes of the Heart" August 10 - August 25. For more information and tickets please visit http://www.festivaltheatre.org/2019-theatre-series.html

"Order, design, tension, balance, harmony" -Stephen Sondheim





Related Articles