THE LAST FIVE YEARS is Now Streaming From Lawton Community Theatre

Lawton Community Theatre is now presenting its streaming production of The Last Five Years.

The stream will be available on demand through May 19 on the theater's website, lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

"The Last Five Years" is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

LCT's Executive Director Chance Harmon directs the production. Harmon has cast Mikki Hankins as Catherine Hiatt and Bryson Pertersen as Jamie Wellerstein.

Petersen is an actor, singer, and teaching artist with over 15 years of experience in the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma regions. Professional credits include Ambrose Kemper in "Hello, Dolly!" (Casa Mañana), Male Swing in "Spring Awakening" (Uptown Players) and Joey in "Sister Act: The Musical" (WaterTower Theatre). Petersen has also starred in "Tarzan: The Musical" as Tarzan, "Newsies" as Jack Kelly, and "Grease" as Danny Zuko. Petersen is the technical director at Lawton Community Theatre and an Equity Membership Candidate actor and singer.

Hankins is an entertainer and model from Fort Worth, Texas, with 20 years of performing experience. She has provided countless hours of entertainment for restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in the metroplex, and has provided backup dancing and vocals in several music videos. Hankins was the national anthem singer for regional and college sporting events, including Texas Christian University and the Fort Worth Brahmas hockey team. She has starred as Maria in "West Side Story," Esmerelda in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and Sophie in "Mamma Mia!" Hankins is also a Disney princess-for-hire.