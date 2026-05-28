WOMAN SEEKING CUDDLES to Preview at The Tank NYC Before Edinburgh Fringe

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Woman Seeking Cuddles, a new dark comedy examining one woman's experience of loneliness, loss, and the pursuit of love is set to preview at The Tank in New York this 19th July, ahead of its international debut at Edinburgh Fringe later this Summer.

Written by Emmy-nominated Renwick McAslan, Woman Seeking Cuddles follows Harper, who unknowingly slept with her sperm-donor father - after that, nothing was ever quite the same. This darkly comic, confessional one-woman show traces that event's fallout - as shame, grief and reckless desire collide in one woman's messy, defiant search for love. In a landscape of dating apps, modern polyamory and kink acronyms, boundaries blur and destiny feels algorithm-driven.

Raw, funny and unflinchingly honest, in a culture obsessed with connection, Woman Seeking Cuddles asks why is it still so hard to feel held?

Playwright Renwick (Ren) McAslan is a London-born, Brooklyn-based Emmy-nominated writer. His writing credits include award-winning theatre and short films as well as being a finalist in HBO's 2023 Access Writing Fellowship competition. He has also recently finished writing his debut novel, Come Undone. After 15 years, Ren returns to Edinburgh Fringe with his first solo-written show, Woman Seeking Cuddles.

The show will be brought to life by Hannah Strauss, a New York-based actress known for bold, emotionally-intuitive performances. She's particularly drawn to stories that explore the complexities of womanhood. Her work has been recognized by Cinema Eye Honors and nominated at the Garden State Film Festival. Catch her in Peacock's original mini-series Paul T. Goldman. She makes her Edinburgh Fringe debut in Woman Seeking Cuddles.

The show is directed by Willow Funkhouser, a collaboration-obsessed, consent-focused, Brooklyn-based director and intimacy/movement choreographer. She is drawn to work about women, flesh, and messy relationships. She has found a home in highly physical pieces that embrace athleticism, sweat, breath, and bodies as storytelling tools. Willow grew up as a classically trained dancer, and her dance background informs all of her directing and intimacy work. She has been a part of works developed and performed at New World Stages, Edinburgh Fringe, MCC Theater, Keen Company, Soho Playhouse, Delaware Rep, Sewanee University, Syracuse Stage, NYU, Columbia U, Good Apples Collective, The Brick Theater, Theater Row, and Amant.

Woman Seeking Cuddles is being produced by the powerhouse team at UR MEAN KATHLEEN, a New York based company led by August Kiss Fegley and Katie Kunkell, who were behind the double-award winning show Saloon Girls, at last year's Edinburgh Fringe. Their work tackles challenging and diverting narratives putting women at the center. The stories they tell swing big, embracing the full spectrum of genres, from cabaret to burlesque to poetic drama.

Woman Seeking Cuddles is performing at The Tank NYC at 7pm (90 mins) on 19th July.

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