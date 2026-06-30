 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HONOR SHMONOR: A FANTASTICAL FARCE to Play One Night Only at The Tank

Evan Klein, Lila K. Smith, and Jacob Elijah Anderson star in Atticus Orsborn's dark comedy at DarkFest.

By:
HONOR SHMONOR: A FANTASTICAL FARCE to Play One Night Only at The Tank

Honor Shmonor will play one night only next month. The performance will take place on Sunday, July 19 at 9:30 PM at The Tank, 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018, as part of DarkFest 2026.

A celebrated knight and his loyal squire arrive at a witch's cave to carry out a righteous execution. What follows is a fast, profane, and increasingly absurd debate about honor, faith, and obedience, as certainty collapses into circular logic and sanctioned violence. A fantastical dark comedy about what we excuse in the name of "goodness."

Starring Evan Klein, Lila K. Smith, and Jacob Elijah Anderson. Written by Atticus Orsborn, produced by Ember Studios.

Content advisory: staged violence and death, misogyny, colonization, and offensive language.

This is a single performance only, so July 19 is the only opportunity to see the show live.







Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Comedy Club (1/01-6/30) VIDEOS
Cock in Off-Off-Broadway Cock
East Village Basement (6/17-7/02) PHOTOS
Fireflies & Fault Lines in Off-Off-Broadway Fireflies & Fault Lines
The Chain Theatre (6/30-7/01)
Let Freedom Sing: America 250 Vocal Extravaganza in Off-Off-Broadway Let Freedom Sing: America 250 Vocal Extravaganza
LaGuardia Community College Greenway (7/02-7/02)
Oil & Whiskey in Off-Off-Broadway Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
Shrek, the Musical! in Off-Off-Broadway Shrek, the Musical!
Emelin Theater (7/09-7/12)
SpinQueen™ in Off-Off-Broadway SpinQueen™
Brooklyn Art Haus (7/07-7/08)
That Math Show in Off-Off-Broadway That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets