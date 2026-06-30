HONOR SHMONOR: A FANTASTICAL FARCE to Play One Night Only at The Tank
Evan Klein, Lila K. Smith, and Jacob Elijah Anderson star in Atticus Orsborn's dark comedy at DarkFest.
Honor Shmonor will play one night only next month. The performance will take place on Sunday, July 19 at 9:30 PM at The Tank, 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018, as part of DarkFest 2026.
A celebrated knight and his loyal squire arrive at a witch's cave to carry out a righteous execution. What follows is a fast, profane, and increasingly absurd debate about honor, faith, and obedience, as certainty collapses into circular logic and sanctioned violence. A fantastical dark comedy about what we excuse in the name of "goodness."
Starring Evan Klein, Lila K. Smith, and Jacob Elijah Anderson. Written by Atticus Orsborn, produced by Ember Studios.
Content advisory: staged violence and death, misogyny, colonization, and offensive language.
This is a single performance only, so July 19 is the only opportunity to see the show live.
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