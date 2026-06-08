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WAYFARING STRANGERS to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT for Father's Day

Theater of the Apes will present the show at The PIT NYC, featuring David Carl, Greg Kotis, and Ayun Halliday.

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WAYFARING STRANGERS to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT for Father's Day

Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT on Fathers Day, June 21 at 7pm The PIT for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, stand up bass, washboard, egg shakers and harmonica.

The Wayfaring Strangers feature David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund, with an opening performance by Unheard Of! The Musical.

Presented by Theater of the Apes, the performance will take place on Sunday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at THE PIT NYC. The production runs approximately one hour. Tickets are $14.99. Human See, Human Do is a Theater of the Apes production.







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