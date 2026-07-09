The Wayfaring Strangers to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT NYC
The Theater of the Apes production features David Carl, Greg Kotis, and Ayun Halliday on banjo, fiddle, and more.
Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT Sunday, July 19 at 7pm for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, stand up bass, washboard, harmonica and jug. It's hot out there, so gitcher ding-a-dong on in air-cooled comfort.
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.
The event will feature Downtown Sicko Torture Squad as its opening act, and will take place on Sunday July 19 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC. Tickets are $14.99.
|
A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
|
Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
|
Shrek, the Musical!
Emelin Theater (7/09-7/12)
|
That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
|
Pretty Woman
Springer Opera House (3/12-3/21)
|
Lindsey Stirling
Ford Wyoming Center (8/07-8/07)
|
Officer Scott: Too Much Isn't Enough!
Brooklyn Art Haus (3/06-7/11)