The Wayfaring Strangers to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT NYC

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT Sunday, July 19 at 7pm for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, stand up bass, washboard, harmonica and jug. It's hot out there, so gitcher ding-a-dong on in air-cooled comfort.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.

The event will feature Downtown Sicko Torture Squad as its opening act, and will take place on Sunday July 19 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC. Tickets are $14.99.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...