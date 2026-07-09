 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Wayfaring Strangers to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT NYC

The Theater of the Apes production features David Carl, Greg Kotis, and Ayun Halliday on banjo, fiddle, and more.

By:
The Wayfaring Strangers to Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical at The PIT NYC

Join The Wayfaring Strangers at The PIT Sunday, July 19 at 7pm for an improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, stand up bass, washboard, harmonica and jug. It's hot out there, so gitcher ding-a-dong on in air-cooled comfort.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: David CarlMorgan DeTogneSharon FogartyGreg KotisAyun HallidayMatt HigginsOona HigginsMarty IsenbergPeter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.

The event will feature Downtown Sicko Torture Squad as its opening act, and will take place on Sunday July 19 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC. Tickets are $14.99.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The PIT
Upcoming Shows
Rejects Anonymous
Rejects Anonymous
7/21 - 8/29/2026
Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

A Tom Lehrer Cabaret in Off-Off-Broadway A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
Oil & Whiskey in Off-Off-Broadway Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
SAY MY NAME in Off-Off-Broadway SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
Shrek, the Musical! in Off-Off-Broadway Shrek, the Musical!
Emelin Theater (7/09-7/12)
That Math Show in Off-Off-Broadway That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
Pretty Woman in Off-Off-Broadway Pretty Woman
Springer Opera House (3/12-3/21)
Lindsey Stirling in Off-Off-Broadway Lindsey Stirling
Ford Wyoming Center (8/07-8/07)
Officer Scott: Too Much Isn't Enough! in Off-Off-Broadway Officer Scott: Too Much Isn't Enough!
Brooklyn Art Haus (3/06-7/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets