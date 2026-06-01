WALTER SCHLINGER'S ROMEO AND JULIET to Return for Fringe Encore at The Tank NYC

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Two-Way Glass Productions will present Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet, written and performed by Sean Gordon and directed by Dixie O'Connell. The production will be presented at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018 ) with performances on Sun June 7 at 7:00pm, Wed June 10 at 7:00pm, Thur at 9:30pm & Sun June 14 at 7:00pm.

After its successful run at New York City Fringe, Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet is back for 4 performances. In this solo performance, Walter attempts to provide insight into the world's most famous love story, but as the show progresses, it becomes clear he's also trying to explain himself.

Walter exists somewhere between lecturer, failed artist, and desperate romantic. Over the course of the piece, he's trying to unpack Shakespeare's most famous love story while also wrestling with his own need for validation, mentorship, and meaning. The show blends literary analysis, storytelling, comedy, and emotional confession. It's about the stories we inherit and the teachers who shape us.

The creative team includes: Lainey Helmers (Producer), Sadie Kalinowska-Werter (Stage Manager), Reed Gordon (Set and Projection Design), Ali Caruso (Costumer Design)

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