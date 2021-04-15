WAITING FOR I DUNNO to Premiere at The Cell Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 15, 2021  

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in association with DimlyWit Productions will broadcast the fifth installment of Tolerance Party entitled WAITING FOR I DUNNO which will be available to stream via their website. The previous chapters of Tolerance Party brought together eight individuals in a video chat by an unknown entity.

WAITING FOR I DUNNO finds two of our heroes waiting for... well we just don't know who now, do we? Also, is it technically "whom"? Audiences will be brought back into the original and crazy world of writer and director Joseph Hendel with some surprises in store, of course. Audiences are encouraged to participate in a live chat function that will help determine the fate of the characters in following episodes. The cast includes Richard Urquiza, Brian Reager, and Peyton Rowe. Production design is by DimlyWit Productions, co-concieved by Artistic Director Kira Simring (Yes!, Reflections of Molly Bloom, Crackskull Row).

WAITING FOR I DUNNO will be streamed on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 8PM. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $5 to $25. Running time is 30 minutes. The previous installment of Tolerance Party, The Signal Through the Noise (featuring Heather Mo'Witz and India Meñete), will also be made available to ticket buyers to watch before the premiere. The stream will be available until Sunday April 25 at 11:59 PM. You may purchase tickets at the following link: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/508348


