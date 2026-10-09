 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

VOX: AMERICAN VOICES OPERA LAB Will Come to Works & Process

The revived initiative will showcase works by composers Gillian Rae Perry, Scott Davenport Richards, Huang Ruo, and Joshua Schmidt.

By:
VOX: AMERICAN VOICES OPERA LAB Will Come to Works & Process

Works & Process will present VOX: American Voices Opera Lab on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $15.

Join the revival of VOX. Launched by New York City Opera in 1999 to incubate grand-scale new operas by contemporary American composers, the long-dormant initiative reemerges following a much too long hiatus. A coalition has revived VOX, including American Composers Orchestra, Beth Morrison Projects, MasterVoices, The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Mannes Opera (The New School), the Manhattan School of Music Vocal Arts Division, and the Perelman Center for the Performing Arts (PAC NYC).

At Works & Process, enjoy a public conversation and performance exploring the history, relaunch, and future of VOX, prior to the culminating presentation at PAC NYC on April 1, 2027. The Works & Process event features a panel with representatives from the institutions participating in the newly formed VOX consortium; a brief (10-minute) piano-and-vocal excerpt of each of the finalists’ works; and a performance by artists from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. Reaffirming VOX’s original mission to champion the next generation of American opera and to provide the field with a vital space for discovery, ambition, and artistic risk on a grand scale, this program offers a glimpse into the creative process behind works that will help shape the future of the art form. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

VOX: American Voices Opera Lab 2027 Finalists:

Desert Bloom: Gillian Rae Perry, Composer | Mo Holmes, Librettist
Robenson/Moscow: Scott Davenport Richards, Composer and Co- Librettist | David Cote, Co-Librettist
The Wedding Banquet: Huang Ruo, Composer | James Schamus, Librettist
Fallingwater: Joshua Schmidt, Composer | Dick Scanlan, Librettist

Click Here to Get Tickets

Local Shows
Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman in Off-Off-Broadway Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-10/10) PHOTOS
"The School For Scandal" in Off-Off-Broadway "The School For Scandal"
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/08-10/18)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
From America, With Love in Off-Off-Broadway From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert in Off-Off-Broadway Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert
Marble Collegiate Church (10/18-10/18)
ShakesBEER in Off-Off-Broadway ShakesBEER
Prospect Bar and Grill (9/19-10/10)
Sophocles' Electra in Off-Off-Broadway Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Sparks! in Off-Off-Broadway Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance in Off-Off-Broadway The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets