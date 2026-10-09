VOX: AMERICAN VOICES OPERA LAB Will Come to Works & Process
The revived initiative will showcase works by composers Gillian Rae Perry, Scott Davenport Richards, Huang Ruo, and Joshua Schmidt.
Works & Process will present VOX: American Voices Opera Lab on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $15.
Join the revival of VOX. Launched by New York City Opera in 1999 to incubate grand-scale new operas by contemporary American composers, the long-dormant initiative reemerges following a much too long hiatus. A coalition has revived VOX, including American Composers Orchestra, Beth Morrison Projects, MasterVoices, The Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Mannes Opera (The New School), the Manhattan School of Music Vocal Arts Division, and the Perelman Center for the Performing Arts (PAC NYC).
At Works & Process, enjoy a public conversation and performance exploring the history, relaunch, and future of VOX, prior to the culminating presentation at PAC NYC on April 1, 2027. The Works & Process event features a panel with representatives from the institutions participating in the newly formed VOX consortium; a brief (10-minute) piano-and-vocal excerpt of each of the finalists’ works; and a performance by artists from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. Reaffirming VOX’s original mission to champion the next generation of American opera and to provide the field with a vital space for discovery, ambition, and artistic risk on a grand scale, this program offers a glimpse into the creative process behind works that will help shape the future of the art form. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.
VOX: American Voices Opera Lab 2027 Finalists:
Desert Bloom: Gillian Rae Perry, Composer | Mo Holmes, Librettist
Robenson/Moscow: Scott Davenport Richards, Composer and Co- Librettist | David Cote, Co-Librettist
The Wedding Banquet: Huang Ruo, Composer | James Schamus, Librettist
Fallingwater: Joshua Schmidt, Composer | Dick Scanlan, Librettist
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