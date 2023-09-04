Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD

Theatre 4the People presents a revival of the hit show STUPID F*CKING BIRD, written by Aaron Posner and directed by Isaac Byrne. STUPID F*CKING BIRD begins public performances on Wednesday, September 13th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 1st. Press opening (review embargo lifts) is Sunday, September 17th at 3:00 p.m. The public performance schedule is Wednesday September 13th at 8pm (invite only), Thursday September 14th at 3pm and 8pm (invite only), and then Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 3:00 p.m, Sept 15th-October 1st. Please note, the performances on Wednesday 9/13 and Thursday 9/14 are invite only.

Performances are at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theater (357 West 36th Street, 2nd floor; between 8th & 9th Avenues). General admission Tickets are $30. Theatre 4the People is committed to providing economically accessible theatre and so Friday 9/22 and 9/29, Sunday 9/17 and 9/24 will be Pay What You Can at the door. For tickets and more information visit Theatre4ThePeople.org.

Stupid F*cking Bird faithfully captures the mournful spirit of Chekov's heartbreaking comedy The Seagull, and its comic exploration of unrequited love, artistic disillusionment, and life's absurd disappointments. Aaron Posner's script bursts out of the confines of Chekov's quintessential realism by shattering the fourth wall with direct address, musical numbers, dance sequences, existential ruminations, and a lot more profanity.

The production is directed by award winning Isaac Byrne, long considered a "play whisperer" among the downtown theater community, heralding a score of plays from their development to critically acclaimed runs in New York City and beyond, including The Other Mozart ("strikingly beautiful," New York Times; Drama Desk nomination), Sara Fellini's In Vestments ("wrenching and visually eloquent" New York Times), and Desiree Burch's Tar Baby.

With a superlative cast of actor/musicians, under the musical direction of downtown music darling Anna Stefanic, this production will take James Sugg's original music to new heights, making live music a central component of the production.

The cast features Conor Hamill* (Hamlet, dir Darko Tresnjak, at Harford Stage Company) Mel Mattos (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Nya Bowman* (Circando Picasso, Martha Graham Dance Company), Jey Kennedy (Breaking Point, dir Jeff Celentano), Timothy Wagner* (Fool for Love, Douglas Fairbanks Theatre), Haley Rice, and Trevor Markanovic.

The design team includes Joshua Rose (lighting and scenic design: Lincoln Center, Nation Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing ) and Katja Andreiev (costume design: 24 Hour Plays Broadway), Kat Donachie (intimacy and movement choreography), and Susan Bowyer as the assistant director. Ashley Waldron is the Production Stage Manager.

Theatre 4the People is an award winning company dedicated to bringing economically accessible theatre to audiences and developing a true diversity of emerging and established artists around the country.

Aaron Posner (Playwright) is a nationally recognized playwright, director, teacher and former Artistic Director. He is currently a professor at American University in Washington DC. He has won an Off-Broadway Alliance Award, an Outer Circle Critics Award, an Elliot Norton Award, a Joseph Jefferson Award, a Bay Area Critics Award, two Barrymore Awards and six Helen Hayes Awards as a playwright and director. His plays and adaptations include THE HEAL, JQA, STUPID f-ing BIRD, LIFE SUCKS., NO SISTERS, DISTRICT MERCHANTS, WHO AM I THIS TIME (AND OTHER CONUNDRUMS OF LOVE), THE CHOSEN, MY NAME IS ASHER LEV, SOMETIMES A GREAT NOTION, CYRANO, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and more. His musicals include A MURDER, A MYSTERY & A MARRIAGE and WHAT HO, JEEVES! His plays for young people include THE GIFT OF NOTHING and ME...JANE: THE DREAMS & ADVENTURES OF YOUNG JANE GOODALL. He has directed more than 100 productions at major regional theaters across the country and was the founder and Artistic Director of the Arden Theatre Company and a former Artistic Director of Two River Theatre.

*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association