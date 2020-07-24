'The Actors Channel' Launches on YouTube Offering Skits, Lessons, Tips and More

A new Youtube Channel has launched for performers of all levels to enjoy. 'The Actors Channel' is a weekly variety show with skits, lessons, tips, advice, music videos, characters & fun provided for performers to gain insight, advice & inspiration on their creative journeys. It is founded by New Yorker, Director/Choreographer & Actor, Alex Perez, who has 25-years in the entertainment business. He's written a few off broadway productions, assisted at City Center Encores and directed various productions in NYC, Edinburgh, San Francisco and Baltimore Center Stage. He's been the Artistic Director of award-winning musical theatre programs for over 20 years & has achieved over 15 awards and 35 nominations with Papermill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for his work. Alex re-mounted the award-winning OZ! A Twisted Musical as director/choreographer for an off-Broadway run.

"It's been a passion project of mine for many years to combine my work as an arts educator and professional director. Launching the Actors Channel to those who want to explore from any level- but also to inspire, be positive and share the JOY of performing with younger generations. It's a difficult time for the entertainment industry, but it doesn't mean we can't continue to be doing what we love in different ways. We just need to adapt to our creativity and hope it inspires others." "The point is to provide fun and insight by creating a platform for Actors of all levels to find a fun, valuable resource to have for inspiration, advice, tips, and lessons on subjects that vary from the Business of Acting and Acting technique to theatre history and resources".

Available as an interactive platform, The Actors Channel also will provide lessons, coaching, availability on all social media platforms and in the future will bring in artists and creatives from Broadway, Film & TV to appear on future episodes.

