Teatro SEA Announces Its Spring 2022 SEAson, Both In The Theater And Online

Teatro SEA, the Latino theatre for young audiences, has announced its Spring 2022 SEAson, featuring extended performances of its new puppet theater production "César Chávez and the Migrants (The César Chávez Story)," the return of beloved bilingual fairytale "Ricitos and the Three Bears /Ricitos y los tres ositos," and additional performances and web series later this spring.

APRIL - JUNE AT TEATRO SEA

César Chávez and the Migrants (The César Chávez Story)

Performances: Saturdays - April 2, 9, 16, 23

Time: 3pm

Recommended for children in 5th grade and up

Location: Teatro SEA | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10021 (J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 Children

Written and directed by Manuel Antonio Morán, the bilingual production highlights Chávez's life story for a new generation and highlights Chávez's early life as well as his partnership with Dolores Huerta, activism with the National Farm Workers Association, the 1968 grape boycott, and his ongoing commitment to nonviolent civil rights work.

"César Chávez is an American hero. His activism and his victories for the labor movement are well-known in California and across the West Coast, but his contributions are less familiar to many New Yorkers," said Dr. Morán, founder, CEO and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "Through the medium of puppetry, we hope to share his legacy with a new audience and an entire generation."

The production is also inspired by Victorian-era Toy Theater, a form of miniature theater dating back to the early 19th century, and features handmade engraved puppets designed by artist and puppeteer Cristina Arancibia Brecht. As part of the story, one of the farm laborer's boxes of fruit is transformed into a miniature puppet theater, hosting an 8-inch high performance that tells the story of Chávez and his accomplishments.

Ricitos and the Three Bears/Ricitos y los Tres Ositos

Performances: Saturdays - April 30 - May 28

Time: 11am

Location: Teatro SEA | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10021 (J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Recommended for 3 to 8 years old

Performed in Spanish and English simultaneously

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 Children

Mr. Oscar, Mrs. Osaura, little Oscarito and of course the over-curious, super-snooping Ricitos/Goldilocks lead audiences on a comic adventure as Goldilocks confronts the three bears and has to learn to take responsibility, say sorry and make friends.

Punto SEA Cabaret

Performances: Thursday evenings - Starting in May

Time: 8-11pm

Recommended for adults

Location: Teatro SEA | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10021 (J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Tickets: $25 general audience

Punto SEA is a new intimate venue within Teatro SEA featuring Latinx acts of no more than three performers, who will present cabaret, burlesque, poetry, music, performance art and stand-up. A flexible space with capacity for 25-35 people, Punto SEA has a full bar and food offerings!

Los Grises/The Gray Ones

Performances: June 11th and 18th

Time: 3:00 pm

Recommended for all ages

Location: Teatro SEA | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10021 (J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children

Created by Manuel Antonio Morán, "Los Grises/The Gray Ones" is a tribute to our elders through the art of puppetry. Set to the backdrop of boleros, tangos, mambos and various Latin musical genres from yesteryear, characters in "Los Grises" share their experiences, dreams and memories through movement, dance and pantomime - not words. This delightful walk down memory lane includes hybrid puppets and music, which makes it suitable for all audiences. It can be performed anywhere, demonstrating the power of puppetry to connect generations.

"Not everything in life is black or white," said Moran. "Los Grises is a celebration of old age and a call to inclusiveness, with the aim of motivating and encouraging us to pay greater attention to the well-being of our seniors."

TEATRO SEA WEB SERIES

Nunito's Calendar/El Calendario de Nunito

Recommended for ages 3 to 10 years old

Location: SEA Kids Network - Youtube Channel

Join Nunito, an extraterrestrial boy who comes to Planet Earth to learn about humans, for a journey through historic dates, cultural celebrations, and holidays throughout the year. Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving and Independence Day? Join Nunito and learn about the meaning of these special days.

El Avión/The Airplane

Recommended for ages 3 to 10 years old

Location: SEA Kids Network - Youtube Channel

Hop aboard El Avion/The Airplane, a new bilingual web-series and musical band designed to empower immigrant children. Fly and sing, day and night, on this airline of humans and monsters. Each episode features the crew on their travels, as they interact in humorous encounters while offering insightful solutions to current issues. Put your tray table in an upright position - and get ready for a joyful ride of puppetry, music, dance, theater, and animation!

TEATRO SEA ON THE ROAD

Títeres pa'l Campo Festival - Puerto Rico

In April, SEA will host the 6th Titeres pa'l Campo Festival in Puerto Rico. The event will hold performances of The Colors of Frida, The Pura Belpre Project, a screening of the documentary "Titeres en el Caribe Hispano: Episode 3 'Puerto Rico,'" an official launch of Teatro SEA's Theatre-Books Series in Puerto Rico, along with performances by invited guest Tere Marichal Mario Donate and El Mundo de los Muñecos.

César Chávez travels to Connecticut

César Chávez and the Migrants (The César Chávez Story) will debut in Connecticut at the Charter Oak Cultural Center on April 24th, 2022 at 3:00 pm

14 Festitaller Internacional de Títeres de Matanzas (FesTITIM)- Cuba

In May, SEA will travel to Cuba to perform The Colors of Frida from May 17th-22nd.

For more information visit teatrosea.org.