THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE to Play Industry Showcase at Paradise Factory

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WOLK TRANSFER COMPANY has announced the private industry showcase of THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE, written and directed by Bill Schaumberg. THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE will have three private industry shows at Paradise Factory (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003).

In this surrealist and hilarious production, three factory farm chickens passionately explore their impossible situation - awaiting their imminent trip to the broiler. Tragedy morphs to comedy and back again as they explore mysticism, power struggles, class inequality, mythology, and religion, with plenty of emotionally charged antics and surprises along the way. Equal parts high-brow philosophy and laugh-out-loud comedy.

'At the end of the day, no matter what hand we've been dealt, we can't escape the simple truth that we're all going to die, and we don't know when.' - Bill Schaumberg (Writer/Director)

The production stars Matthew DiLoreto (Blue Man Group, The Triad) as Bronseman, Eric Kirchberger (Voice of Orange M&M, Comedy Central) as Reginald, and Audrey Rapoport (TV/Film:Bull, Cheers, Bob) as Helen.

The production features costume design by Sasha Richter (Gotham, The Irishman, The Gilded Age, Boardwalk Empire). Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Executive Produced by Fair Play Productions.

THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE

Public: Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. | Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Industry: Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. | Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. | Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m.

THEATER INDUSTRY CAN RSVP HERE. Public Performances have tickets available here.

Running Time: 70 minutes

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