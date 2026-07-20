A HUMORLESS EXPLORATION OF HUMANITY to Make NYC Debut at Manifestival

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A Humorless Exploration of Humanity will be presented as part of the inaugural Manifestival, produced by Diamond Mesh Inc., with performances on August 3 and 4 at 6 p.m. and August 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Paradise Factory Theater, 64 E. 4th St., New York City. Tickets are available online, with 15% off using the code "HUMANITY."

Written by Ryan Sickles and directed by his longtime creative partner Emma Lyndell, A Humorless Exploration of Humanity is a new comedy that follows a newly minted reality television star as she and her daughter navigate the recent loss of her husband. Along the way, they encounter an alien observer whose only wish is to study humanity, forcing them to confront their own behavior.

Throughout their long-running creative partnership, Sickles and Lyndell have presented their work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the New York Theater Festival, and in a variety of performance spaces ranging from black box theaters to basements, Zoom calls, and living rooms.

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