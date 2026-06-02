THEATRE FROM THE STREETS Reunion to Stream Live with Hungarian Artists

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The Gilder-Coigney International Theatre Forum will present a free, virtual conversation with Hungarian theatre and performance artists in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons. The conversation consists of two parts and will be moderated by Anikó Szűcs on Monday, June 8, 2026. Join at the link: https://howlround.com/happenings/conversation-hungarian-theatre-artists.

Registration for the Forum is free:

https://gcif.newperspectivestheatre.org/register/

The free live stream reunites Hungarian theatre and performance artists who participated in Theatre From The Streets in 2022. Launching a new chapter of live event programming under the leadership of Program Manager Penelope Rose Nazra Deen, this conversation builds upon New Perspectives Theatre Company's acclaimed international work while expanding GCITF's commitment to global artistic dialogue and exchange.

The live stream is hosted in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons and will remain permanently archived and publicly accessible on the same link following the event. Audiences may join live or return to the conversation at any time through the permanent public archive.

Originally developed in 2022 under Viktor Orbán's administration, the Hungarian edition of Theatre From The Streets brought together artists responding to concerns around ethnonationalism, censorship, democratic backsliding, and the disenfranchisement of independent artists and cultural workers in Hungary. This conversation revisits themes first explored during the post-pandemic program and reflects on the current political landscape in Hungary following Orbán's 2026 electoral defeat.

Structured in two parts, the event creates space for artists to reflect on artistic practice as resistance, sustaining creative communities, and preserving artistic autonomy under ideological pressure and social marginalization.

PART ONE

Performance as a Site of Feminist Resistance

2:00 PM US EDT / 20:00 Hungary CEST

Part One centers feminist artistic practice, resistance, identity, and navigating artistic life amid changing social and political realities.

Featured artists include Zsófi Rebeka Kozma, Panni Néder, Veronika Szabó, and Mikolt Tózsa.

Approximate Runtime: 60 minutes.

5 Minute Break.

PART TWO

Care as Practice: Labor, Community, and Artistic Precarity.

3:10 PM US EDT / 21:10 Hungary CEST

Part Two expands the discussion to questions of artistic labor, company building, cultural sustainability, collaboration, and maintaining artistic communities under political and economic pressure.

Featured artists include Martin Boross, Márton Illés and Réka Szabó.

Approximate Runtime: 60 Minutes.

Gilder-Coigney International Theatre Forum (GCITF), a project of New Perspectives Theatre Company grew out of Theatre From The Streets and serves as a free international platform connecting theatre artists across borders through networking, artistic exchange, dialogue, activism, and collaboration. Launched in 2025, the Forum creates opportunities for international discussion, resource sharing, and artist-to-artist connection among theatre-makers worldwide. Artists and allies are invited to join the Forum, participate in ongoing conversations, and access free resources and opportunities shared by theatre-makers around the world.”

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