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THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical at THE PIT

Theater of the Apes brings banjo, washboard and jug-fueled improv comedy to a West 29th Street venue.

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THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical at THE PIT

The Wayfaring Strangers will bring their improvised bluegrass musical Jambalooza to The PIT in New York City on Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

The performance combines musical improvisation with traditional bluegrass and old-time music, as the ensemble creates brand-new lyrics to familiar standards. The songs will be accompanied by traditional instruments including banjo, guitar, stand-up bass, washboard, triangle and jug.

The Wayfaring Strangers are David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney and Piatt Pund.

The Understudies will serve as the opening act.

The August 16 performance runs approximately one hour. The Wayfaring Strangers will return to The PIT for another performance on September 20, featuring Grace Notes Operaprov as the opening act.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS PRESENT YOUR IMPROVISED BLUEGRASS MUSICAL JAMBOLOOZA

When: Sunday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: The PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY 10001

Running Time: 1 hour

Tickets: $11.99 in advance; $22 at the door

Presented by: Theater of the Apes

Tickets and additional information are available through The PIT NYC.

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