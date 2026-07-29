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THE RIDDLE OF THE SPHINX to Debut at Gene Frankel Theatre Festival

Amanda Cannon directs Mary Sheridan and Jose Lopez in the drama inspired by the Oedipus myth.

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THE RIDDLE OF THE SPHINX to Debut at Gene Frankel Theatre Festival

"The Riddle of the Sphinx" is a new, short drama written by award-winning playwright, Amy Losi. It's directed by Amanda Cannon and stars Mary Sheridan and Jose Lopez. The play is part of the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival.

Alex, a young art critic, strikes up a flirtation with Kate, an older woman who runs an art gallery. They agree to meet for a date and afterwards end up at Kate's apartment. A riddle leads to the revelation of a decades-old secret, unraveling both of their lives.

We asked Amy what inspired this play. "It was first written for a classical playwriting contest as a modern twist on Oedipus. After several revisions, it bears little resemblance to the Greek classic, though I did keep the idea of a sphinx and a riddle. In my play, the riddle is the heart of the story."

The play will have four performances at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, NYC. Block 2: 7/31 @ 6, 8/6 @ 7:30, 8/10 @ 7:30. Block 9: 8/2 @ 7:30.

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