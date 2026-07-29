THE RIDDLE OF THE SPHINX to Debut at Gene Frankel Theatre Festival
Amanda Cannon directs Mary Sheridan and Jose Lopez in the drama inspired by the Oedipus myth.
"The Riddle of the Sphinx" is a new, short drama written by award-winning playwright, Amy Losi. It's directed by Amanda Cannon and stars Mary Sheridan and Jose Lopez. The play is part of the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival.
Alex, a young art critic, strikes up a flirtation with Kate, an older woman who runs an art gallery. They agree to meet for a date and afterwards end up at Kate's apartment. A riddle leads to the revelation of a decades-old secret, unraveling both of their lives.
We asked Amy what inspired this play. "It was first written for a classical playwriting contest as a modern twist on Oedipus. After several revisions, it bears little resemblance to the Greek classic, though I did keep the idea of a sphinx and a riddle. In my play, the riddle is the heart of the story."
The play will have four performances at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, NYC. Block 2: 7/31 @ 6, 8/6 @ 7:30, 8/10 @ 7:30. Block 9: 8/2 @ 7:30.
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