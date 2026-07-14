THE REPLACEMENT to Premiere at Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival

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The Replacement will premiere at the Chain Theatre Tuesday July 21st, alongsideTo Be Borned and Outer Space. Written by Gabriella Arianna, The Replacement was inspired by demoralizing subway commutes overpopulated with dystopian AI advertisements. In Arianna's production, scientists take reducing headcount a step further by building Ella, a humanoid assistant, writer, therapist, and friend.

Starring Gabrielle Cody, Sami Binder, and Sebastian Kim, The Replacement is one of three sci-fi productions that make up Block #16 of the Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival. All three shows in this program use technology and the unknown as catalysts to delve deeper into our sense of humanity.

In The Replacement, a writer struggling to find work takes a job teaching prototype humanoid Ella how to 'sound human.' As Ella asks questions from her "esteemed teacher," the writer struggles to accept that her passion is soon to become rendered obsolete.

The Replacement is Arianna's fourth original play produced in New York City and second show to premier at the Chain; her play Pity Party premiered in the Chain's Winter One-Acts Festival February 2026. Use discount code REPLACE26 for 20% off.

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