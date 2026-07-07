THE LIMINAL to Make Its Debut at Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival
Emerson Riter's sci-fi play, directed by Bradly Valenzuela, features Kacey Czosnowski and more.
The Liminal, a new one-act play by Emerson Riter, is coming to the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival! Playing July 31st at 6:30 pm and August 1st at 2:00 and 8:00 pm on The Chain Theatre 3rd Floor as part of Program #26.
A criminal, a Countess, a disgraced war general, and a disgraced physics professor have long sought refuge in The Liminal, a bar that exists outside of time. When a new face arrives and the very fabric of the bar begins to unravel, the patrons are forced to grapple with the lives they've been avoiding.
Directed by Bradly Valenzuela, The Liminal is an exploration of purpose, perseverance, and friends that become family. It has plenty of hijinks, a killer soundtrack, and all the sci-fi shenanigans one could hope for. Join us at The Chain to see Program 26, and get 20% of ticket with code LIME26.
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A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
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Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
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Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
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Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
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Shrek, the Musical!
Emelin Theater (7/09-7/12)
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SpinQueen™
Brooklyn Art Haus (7/07-7/08)
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That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
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The Canterbury Tales
The Flea Theatre (7/08-7/08)
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Evil Gays/Big Orgasms: Paris Adkins and Brooke Ferris
Dixon Place (7/14-7/14)