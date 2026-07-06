PLANET OF THE GRAPES to Make NYC Stage Debut at Under St. Marks
Peter Michael Marino's tabletop sci-fi comedy features direction by Michole Biancosino and a score by Michael Harren.
'Planet of the Grapes' is now alive on stage - transporting audiences to a futuristic world where talking grapes reign supreme and humans are rendered speechless. Created and performed by Peter Michael Marino, this fast-paced comedic homage blends the charm of Victorian toy theater with the sci-fi spectacle of the 1968 classic 'Planet of the Apes,' creating an interactive, immersive adventure packed into a juicy 60 minutes.
The production is directed by Michole Biancosino and plays July 16-19 at the Lower East Side's Under St. Marks - featuring Cecilia Arana. An original electronic score by Michael Harren underscores a story that playfully explores themes of science vs. religion, class clashes, planetary concerns, and humanity's sense of superiority. The show plays this August at Pleasance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, produced by Richard Jordan Productions and Pleasance.
In 'Planet of the Grapes,' an American astronaut crew crash-lands on a distant planet where an intelligent, articulate, and evolved grape society enslaves mute humans. What unfolds is a high-energy theatrical experience that spills off the cutting-board stage and into the audience - blending satire, spectacle, and unleashed imagination with uncorked, creative madness. Performed on a carefully concocted tabletop stage - complete with hundreds of grapes, dozens of corks, and a pocket universe of scenery - the production brings big ideas to small scale.
NYC run produced by: PM2 Entertainment, Project Y Theatre, SparkDog Productions Inc., Richard Jordan Productions, and Pleasance.
Performances will run at Under St. Marks Thursday, July 16 - Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30. The show's run time is 60 minutes.
Photo Credit: @Mikiodo
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