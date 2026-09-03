THE RECURSION OF A MOTH to Open at Teatro Círculo's Second Stage

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Cellunova Productions will present a workshop production of The Recursion of a Moth, written by Brandon Zang and directed by Seonjae Kim, from September 24 through October 4, 2026. The limited run will take place at Teatro Círculo's Second Stage Blackbox Theater, located at 64 East 4th Street in New York City.

Presented as part of Cellunova's 2026 NOVA Lab Incubator Program, The Recursion of a Moth follows three descendants of a diaspora across different places and points in time.

On the Moon, Icarus dreams of soup. Across the ocean, Mikey dreams of war. At Purdue, Chrys dreams of a yellow house. In a future where time travel has become as mundane as bureaucracy, the three search for a corner of the universe to call home. When their efforts threaten to change the events of a predetermined timeline, they must find a way to break their destructive, cyclical realities or face the violent, memory-destroying consequences of the Reset.

Cellunova Productions says, "Science fiction offers AANHPI artists an expansive space to imagine new worlds, new histories, and new possibilities for the future. Through NOVA Lab, Cellunova supports original works that broaden the range of stories AANHPI artists can tell and the theatrical forms available to them. The Recursion of a Moth reflects this commitment to experimentation and imagination, and we are excited to share the production with New York audiences.'

The cast features Christopher Zou as Icarus, Richard Perez Jr. as Mikey, and Eunji Lim as Chrys.

The creative and production team includes Yiwen Wu (Dramaturg), Daphne Yun-Yao Lin (Production Manager), Winnie Chiang (Production Stage Manager), Mia Harada (Stage Manager), Jiaqi Minara Ling (Associate Production Manager), Qingan Zhang (Scenic Designer, Lead Producer), Ari Kim (Lighting Designer), Michi Zaya (Projection Designer), Leaf Zixin Ye (Costume Designer), Sophie Yuqing Nie (Sound Designer), and Joanne Chia-Yuan Chuang (Prop Designer).

Performances are scheduled for September 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., September 27 at 2 p.m., October 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and October 4 at 2 p.m.

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