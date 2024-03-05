THE LEADING LADY CLUB Will Play the NYC Fringe Festival Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios will present The Leading Lady Club: A Feminist (But Still Likable) Sketch Show written by Sarah Hogewood and directed by Jennie Hughes. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wednesday, April 3rd at 6:00 PM, Saturday, April 6th at 9:50 PM, Thursday, April 11th at 7:40 PM, and Sunday, April 14th at 1:30 PM. In person tickets ($25.00 + $2.00 fee) and livestream tickets ($15.00 + $2.00 fee) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc and can also be purchased on a sliding scale. The performance will run approximately 40 minutes.

Fresh off a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, you're invited to a private meeting of The Leading Lady Club! At this meeting, the women are sharing their experiences with dating apps, heartbreak, self-defense, workplace interactions, women's health, assault, plus varying degrees of MANspreading, MANsplaining, and MANipulation. But don't worry, they'll do it all with humor and grace. Well...they'll do their best. Imagine SNL-meets-the Barbie movie in this hilariously dark commentary on what it means to be a woman in the world today. Inspired by interviews with real women of different backgrounds, ages, races and experiences.

The cast will feature Melani Carrié, Asha Devi, Sarah Hogewood, Nancy Umba, and Katherine Winter.

The creative team includes Sarah Hogewood (Playwright), Jennie Hughes (Director), Tanya Gupta (Projection/Production Design), and Ellie Handel (Sound/Lighting Design).

Sarah Hogewood (she/her) (Playwright) is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. She is a published writer and a comedienne with experience workshopping new musicals and plays particularly in collaboration with the Dramatist Guild and the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. She has performed all around the world in originated roles. Her one-woman show will premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on August 2nd, 2024.

Jennie Hughes (she/her) (Director) is an NYC based award winning director, choreographer, educator and the founding director of Forager Theatre Company. She prioritizes work that is women-led and tells stories that are often overlooked in commercial theatre. Her most recent credits include: Tick, Tick...BOOM!(director/choreographer) with Forager Theatre at New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, Frizzled (director) at The Tank, The Leading Lady Club (director) at 59E59 and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. @jenniemarie7 on Instagram

Leading Lady Creative/Caitlin McNeilage (she/her) (Producer) is a multi-purpose creative studio and production company founded by Caitlin McNeilage that specializes in producing projects for theater, podcasts, concerts and more! Inspired by the "Leading Lady Club" brand she has built, Caitlin is especially passionate about producing work created BY, FOR, and ABOUT women. Leading Lady Creative produced the critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival favorite, The Leading Lady Club, co-produced Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Off- Broadway at SoHo Playhouse, and produced the hit 54 Below concert series, The Leading Lady Club, as well as the podcast that inspired it. www.leadingladycreative.com

Guptanya Studios/Tanya Gupta (she/her) (Producer) is a multimedia creative house founded by Tanya Gupta which specializes in digital art, immersive content, and theatrical production. The company has worked with brands like Toyota, UNIQLO, Adobe, & Nordstrom, and has been featured in Teen Vogue & Harper’s Bazaar. The Leading Lady Clubwas Guptanya Studios’ first theatrical production, featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc