THE LATE NIGHT RADIO FEST to be Presented During The Tank's PrideFest

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As part of The Tank's PrideFest 2026, The Late Night Radio Fest invites you to two listening parties of radio plays with decidedly queer subplots. Friday is a night of suspense: Drew Pisarra's The Strange Case of Nick M. concerns a podcaster who stumbles upon recordings of some questionable medical experiments conducted on a concert pianist with a memory disorder. Saturday night is pure comedy as Pisarra's Price in Purgatory follows the late, great, camp horror icon Vincent Price as he goes on a Dantesque journey with a lookalike spirit guide. Both shows are pre-recorded. Strictly audio. Eye masks provided.

Drew Pisarra is the author of the plays Tea Towels (Theater for the New City, 2024) and Click (The Tank, 2023) as well as a pair of experimental theater works with writer-director Jerry Mouawad: My Bedroom Is an Installation (Imago Theatre, 2023) and Voiceover (Imago Theatre, 2022). His streamlined adaptation of Oscar Wilde's Salome premiered at Imago Theatre in 2025. A grantee of Café Royal Cultural Foundation, Curious Elixirs: Curious Creators, and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, he was also a participating poet in A Gathering of the Tribestwo-day reading marathon at The Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It' s Kept.

The Strange Case of Nick M. cast includes Sean Doran, Stephanie Woods, and Danny Gray along with Nancy Campbell and Vanessa Hopkins. Sound design by Myrrh Larsen. Direction by Jerry Mouawad.

Price in Purgatory cast includes Mike Pinney, Jmar Reid, and Sai Thibodeau Bhattacharya. Direction and sound design by Douglas Wagner.

The Strange Case of Nick M. will be presented on Friday, June 19 at 9:30pm; and Price in Purgatory will be presented on Saturday, June 20 at 9:30pm.

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