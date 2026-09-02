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THE EXECUTRIX by Emma Horwitz to Premiere at Target Margin Theater

The inaugural Two Sisters production features design work by Krit Robinson, Karen Boyer, Masha Tsimring, and John Gasper.

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THE EXECUTRIX by Emma Horwitz to Premiere at Target Margin Theater

Two Sisters will present the premiere of The Executrix by Emma Horwitz (Mary Gets Hers,) directed by Sarah Blush (Coach Coach) at The Doxsee at Target Margin Theater for three weeks this fall. They are joined by award-winning designers Krit Robinson (Oratorio for Living Things), Karen Boyer (Practice), Masha Tsimring (Rheology), and John Gasper (Wet Brain). The cast includes Jennifer Ikeda (Chinese Republicans) and Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats).

Susan masturbates out of a window and almost dies. Louise would rather forget this ever happened. Peter is out getting a cake. Irene is lurking in the hallway with a suitcase filled with knicknacks. A high-wire cat and mouse mystery about artists and the people they love, The Executrix is a style-lush tale about the tragic impossibilities of being fully recognized.

The Executrix is presented in partnership with TMT Hosts, a Target Margin Theater program that offers artists who share their spirit a platform for their work, with additional support from New Georges and Clubbed Thumb (made possible by the Venturous Theater Fund). It has received developmental support from Coffey Street Studio's Artist Initiative. Originally presented by Brown University's Writing Is Live Festival, The Executrix received the 2022 Chelsey/Bumbalo Foundation's Award for Gay and Lesbian Playwriting.

This is the inaugural production of Two Sisters, a theater company founded by playwrights Emma Horwitz and Bailey Williams after the success of their off-Broadway play Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods in 2025. Two Sisters produces the collaborative work of Horwitz and Williams, as well as their individual plays.

The Executrix will run at Target Margin's The Doxsee Theatre (232 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11220) from October 29 - November 14, 2026.

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