THE ANATOMY OF MELANCHOLY To Play IATI Theater This Spring

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Eno River Players has announced performances of The Anatomy of Melancholy, a new play by Charlie Mayhew and Leo Egger, running May 22 through June 6, 2026, at IATI Theater in the East Village.

Inspired by Robert Burton’s 1621 text of the same name, the play reimagines the writer’s lifelong attempt to catalogue and understand human sadness. In the production, Burton is revisited through a contemporary lens, as figures from his imagination grapple with the enduring question of why people experience melancholy.

The play follows three characters—a doctor, a reverend, and a child—who exist within Burton’s mind and attempt to resolve the question of human suffering. As they move through memories and imagined worlds, the narrative draws on both literary and historical references while examining the persistence of emotional uncertainty.

The production follows Eno River Players’ previous work Twelve Minor Prophets, which was presented in Brooklyn earlier this year.

The cast will feature Avi Glickstein, Pilar Witherspoon, and Adrien Rolet. The creative team includes director Leo Egger, producers Tommy Robertshaw and Katherine Mostek, scenic designer Cat Raynor, lighting designer Lauren Lee, Costume Designer Kitty Cassetti, sound designer Jake Eisner, and composer Charlie Mayhew.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at IATI Theater, located at 64 East 4th Street. The production will run approximately 80 minutes without intermission.

Tickets are priced at $20 for early-bird admission, $30 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating, and $100 for premium tickets.