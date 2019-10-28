Spend A NIGHT WITH THE DEAD as Part of Fringe BYOV Festival

Welcome! welcome!

To a night with the dead

Hold on to your lives

Or you´ll be filled with regret

For one night a year

From our tombs we come out

There´s no reason to fear

So please try not to shout

For the cast , don´t you worry

If they look a little pale

For this is a story

We are happy to tell

You are waiting, I know

So before I run out of breath

Let start with the show

Of the Mexican death!

A Night With The Dead is the opportunity to celebrate the Mexican Holiday of Día de Muertos in New York. It is a play to learn the essence of this wonderful tradition that involves family, food, songs, costumes, dance, beliefs and how one girl's drive can change the course of an afterlife.

A Night with the Dead is an original play written and directed by Martha Preve with choreographies, costume and set design by Paloma de Vega. It is a fantasy-comedy played by Fernanda Hidalgo, Joe Laureiro, Chayan Dean Tavakoly, Paloma de Vega, Charles Engelsgjerd, Silvana Gonzalez, Lorena Del Pino, Emilio Guzman and Diara I. Díaz Reyes. Photography credits by Venkata Krishnan Ganesan, graphic designe by Roger Méndez, lighting design by Joey Neill and video production by Miguel Garzón.

The play includes Mexican songs from the day of the death like La llorona, La Martiniana, La Bruja and calaveras literarias, which are short satirical poems that criticize society and point out that in the end, we are all going to the same place.

A Night With The Dead is presented by the company Something From Abroad as a part of the Fringe BYOV Festival. The shows will take place At the Kraine Theatre (85 East 4th st. NY, NY) October 31st, November 1st and 2nd at 7pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-with-the-dead-fringebyov-tickets-71228060045?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Hey there's no reason to be sad

I'll tell you a truth that I learned

The afterlife can't be that bad

Cause No one has ever returned





