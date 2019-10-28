Spend A NIGHT WITH THE DEAD as Part of Fringe BYOV Festival
Welcome! welcome!
To a night with the dead
Hold on to your lives
Or you´ll be filled with regret
For one night a year
From our tombs we come out
There´s no reason to fear
So please try not to shout
For the cast , don´t you worry
If they look a little pale
For this is a story
We are happy to tell
You are waiting, I know
So before I run out of breath
Let start with the show
Of the Mexican death!
A Night With The Dead is the opportunity to celebrate the Mexican Holiday of Día de Muertos in New York. It is a play to learn the essence of this wonderful tradition that involves family, food, songs, costumes, dance, beliefs and how one girl's drive can change the course of an afterlife.
A Night with the Dead is an original play written and directed by Martha Preve with choreographies, costume and set design by Paloma de Vega. It is a fantasy-comedy played by Fernanda Hidalgo, Joe Laureiro, Chayan Dean Tavakoly, Paloma de Vega, Charles Engelsgjerd, Silvana Gonzalez, Lorena Del Pino, Emilio Guzman and Diara I. Díaz Reyes. Photography credits by Venkata Krishnan Ganesan, graphic designe by Roger Méndez, lighting design by Joey Neill and video production by Miguel Garzón.
The play includes Mexican songs from the day of the death like La llorona, La Martiniana, La Bruja and calaveras literarias, which are short satirical poems that criticize society and point out that in the end, we are all going to the same place.
A Night With The Dead is presented by the company Something From Abroad as a part of the Fringe BYOV Festival. The shows will take place At the Kraine Theatre (85 East 4th st. NY, NY) October 31st, November 1st and 2nd at 7pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-with-the-dead-fringebyov-tickets-71228060045?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Hey there's no reason to be sad
I'll tell you a truth that I learned
The afterlife can't be that bad
Cause No one has ever returned