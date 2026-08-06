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SYZYGY to Make World Premiere at Dream Up Festival in NYC

The one-act play will feature Connor McNelis and Ava Sforza Grace leading the cast.

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SYZYGY to Make World Premiere at Dream Up Festival in NYC

Syzygy, a new one-act from writer Candice Lynne Fox (Cheers, Mom! Eulogy for a Living Parent, Edinburgh Fringe 2025; Duality, Hollywood Fringe 2016), throws two estranged siblings into a single house, forcing them to sort through the wreckage of a shared past they remember in nothing but opposites. The festival will run August 23 to September 13. 

When a mother dies, she doesn't just leave behind furniture. She leaves behind the architecture of everything her children became, and everything they couldn't.  Inspired by Jungian psychology and the astronomical phenomenon for which it's named, Syzygy is an excavation of what it means to be defined by the person you are least like. One act. Sixty minutes. A lifetime of debris.

Syzygy is directed by Peter Marinaro (casting/talent, NBC's The Voice, Netflix's Black Rabbit, Hulu's Up Here), marking his second collaboration with Fox after their Edinburgh Fringe debut together.

The cast features Connor McNelis (Best Actor, Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project; official selection, 2022 Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner) and Ava Sforza Grace (SAG-E; co-creator, Mask Girls web series; DETOX, 2026).

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