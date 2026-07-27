SWINEWOMB to Return to NYC With New Cast at the West End Theatre

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Mincy Barbosa and Juan Lopez will star in Mother Of's upcoming production of Swinewomb, a psychosexual horror play by Reese Villella. Returning to New York City this August at The West End Theatre NYC, the production expands its creative ensemble following its sold-out Brooklyn debut. Blending Southern Gothic storytelling with psychosexual and body horror, Swinewomb returns to the stage August 22 and 23, 2026.

Joining the company are Mincy Barbosa as Maude, the herbalist of Caleb's Rest rumored to practice witchcraft, and Juan Lopez as Baalrath, the sinister demonic presence tormenting the siblings at the core of the drama. In a significant evolution for this production, the role of Baalrath, previously a pre-recorded element, will now feature live integration designed by Production Manager and Projection Designer William Owen.

The production reunites key members of the original creative team, with writer Reese Villella directing and producing and Jacksyn Ivy Jayne serving as Assistant Director. They join returning lead Julia Ordway (Shiloh), whose performance was widely praised in the original production, alongside returning cast members Carter Williams (Ellis) and Ricky Bizzaro (Lem).

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