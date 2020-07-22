SRFF Presents MIGRANT WOMAN Zoom Play

SRFF presents a play on Zoom from seven cities on three continents, A cast from London, Chicago, Louisville, Princeton, and Los Angeles; a playwright from Kenya; and a director from New York, collaborate to bring you iMigrant Woman

Three women, four stories, five actors

As they seek a better life for themselves and their loved ones, three women run away from dire poverty, escape the ravages of war, and emerge with a new freedom of self-expression.

English translation from the original Italian by Nora Armani. with Adriana Belan (Chicago), Edie Pilar Monroy (Los Angeles), Raquel Appiah (London), Rita Hight (Louisville), Samar El-Zein (Princeton). Written by

Valentina Acava Mmaka and directed by Nora Armani.

There will be a Q&A with playwright Valentina Acava Mmaka (Kenya), director Nora Armani (New York), and the cast members.

Two LIVE performances on Zoom - July 25th & 26th, 2:00 PM. Tickets $10 (to donate more if you wish, or to pay what you can, please go to 'Donation' in the ticket link. A link will be sent to you to join the Zoom session.

Tune in to the LIVE YouTube chat on Juhl Media with Nora Armani discussing the play and the current state of the arts & theatre. Forward this email to your friends, or share it on Facebook here.

