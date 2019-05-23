Royal Family Productions to Present A Workshop of the New Play WORTH ST.

Royal Family Productions, a Times Square based non-profit theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, is proud to present a special benefit workshop presentation of the play Worth St. Written and directed by Christina Franklin, performances will take place June 9th at 3PM and June 10th at 6:30PM at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th street). For more information please visit www.royalfamilyproductions.org.

Worth St. is the story of a makeshift homeless family living in their makeshift house - an abandoned train station in Downtown Manhattan. When disaster hits the city, the family's loyalty to each other is compromised as they emerge from underground while fighting to keep their secrets buried.

Featuring Charlotte Cohn, Evan Crommett, Daniel Estrella, Kenney M. Green, Yael Reich, Romello Rodriguez, and Richard E. Waits with additional casting to be announced soon. The creative team includes Christina Franklin (Writer and Director), Madeline Hebert (Lighting and Scenic Design), Ryan Schwalm (Sound Design), Lisa Stafford (Stage Management), and Lorna Ventura (Movement Director).

Worth St. is presented as part of Royal Family's Emerging Artist Program. Through the Emerging Artist Program, Royal Family provides apprenticeship opportunities for early-career talent by engaging them in a collaborative process toward the development of new works, offering young artists an opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals in a mounted production while exposing them to a broader range of theatre participation beyond their chosen profession.

Tickets are $29 (General Admission); $59 (Preferred Seating); $250 (VIP) and can be purchased by clicking www.royalfamilyproductions.org





