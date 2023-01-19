Rising Sun Performance Company Presents Two World Premiere Productions, PROUD And UNTITLED CALAMITY JANE PLAY

Four peacocks escape from the zoo and conquer Philadelphia's I-76 and a larger than life cowgirl takes center stage at Madame Moustache's bar in the World Premieres of Proud by Judd Lear Silverman and the Untitled Calamity Jane Play by Kati Frazier.

Rising Sun Performance Company (RSPC) is celebrating their 20th Season by producing two new plays running in repertory from February 10th - 26th at The 14Y Theater in the East Village. RSPC Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri directs the Untitled Calamity Jane Play, Eric Parness directs Proud. These productions mark the return to full length indoor productions, after the company performed virtual and outdoor theatre during the pandemic. Both plays were originally scheduled to be produced in 2020. The company's last mainstage production was the World Premiere of Friendly's Fire in 2019 at the 14th Street Y.

Akia Squitieri shared her thoughts on the productions, "Proud and Untitled Calamity Jane Play are both beautiful explorations of fable and legacy. While unique in the stories they are telling, they share a common thread of the human desire to tell a story and leave behind an imprint for others. Both explore the questions of what happens to us when we are gone and what do we leave behind?" Akia went on to share, "After almost 3 years we are returning to producing full length works in a beautiful theatre. It feels unreal that we are finally back to doing the thing we love so much! I'm excited and grateful that we're able to share these two amazing new plays with an in person audience."

UNTITLED CALAMITY JANE PLAY

A rough and tumble cowgirl, a prostitute with a heart of gold, a generous motherly woman of the west, a hardened criminal who cared for no one. Calamity Jane is all of these things and none of them in this nonlinear exploration of the contradictory stories of the life of Calamity Jane. When the truth of a woman is unknowable, does the difference between reality and what we want her to be really matter?

Untitled Calamity Jane Play features a cast from all different parts of the world including Peru, Italy, and Germany. The cast features Giordano Cruz, Luis Feliciano, Maera Daniel Hagage, Maya Jasmin Kurokouchi, Jackie McKenna, Laura Lamberti, Bryant Lewis, Mateo Moreno, Josephine Pizzino, Michael Pichardo, Ayesha Saleh, and Mary Sheridan.

UNTITLED CALAMITY JANE PLAY TICKETS - Running time: 100 minutes with no intermission.

PROUD

In May 2018, four peacocks escaped the Philadelphia Zoo and proceeded down I-76, tying up traffic and evading capture. They were on a mission. This is their story, from their perspective.

The cast features Lluvia Almanza, Rick Benson, Elliot Colby, Ben Dworken, Duane Chivon Ferguson, Rachael Langton, Jennifer Iris Rivera, Orlando Rodriguez, and Paulina "pau" Tobar.

PROUD TICKET LINK - Running time: 100 minutes with no intermission.

The creative team includes scenic design by Miriam Eusebio, lighting design by Jess Clapper, properties design by Laine Diep, sound design by Jorge Olivio, costume design by Zahra Jangbar (Proud), costume design by Muniruh Morris (Calamity), fight director Michael Hagins, and dialect coach Monica Blaze Leavitt. Stage management by Callie Stribling (Untitled Calamity Jane Play) and Corin Greene (Proud). Assistant directors include Zahra Budhwani (Untitled Calamity Jane Play) and Margaret Connick (Proud).

Proud and Untitled Calamity Jane Play runs February 10 - 26 on a rotating schedule with showtimes on Monday at 7pm, Wednesday - Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm, 5pm, and 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5pm, and matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Monday, February 20 at 2pm. The Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. More info can be found at www.risingsunnyc.com

Tickets are $12 (seniors), $15 (students/veterans/active military), $20 (pre-sale), $30 (online), and $40 (at door).

Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri, RSPC is a vital part of the Indie Theatre landscape, being one of the longest-running ensemble companies in NYC. Founded in September of 2001, RSPC is dedicated to producing ensemble-based work. It is run by artists for artists to allow them to create their own opportunities instead of their opportunities creating them.

2022 marks the beginning of RSPC's 20th producing season, culminating in 500 plus productions, workshops and events. This includes the development of countless NYC and World debut plays, one-act plays Series, musical cabaret series, free outdoor performances, children's theatre, immersive themed theatrical experiences, and its trademark revivals, including sold-out critically acclaimed hits. RSPC has received 9 New York Innovative Theatre Award nominations, 37 Nominations and 12 Awards from Planet Connections Theatre Festivity and is a 5-time FRIGID NY Festival Award Winner.

The Theater at the 14th Street Y focuses on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, we place artists at the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive and open cultural experience for all. Art is incubated here. www.14streety.org