Ripple Effect Artists to Present PTSD AND ME

Ripple Effect Artists have declared war ... on war. Tune in to this important new drama on WPKN.

Ripple Effect Artists Presents PTSD AND ME.

This one-woman play consisting of a collection of poetic monologues, head-bopping rhythms and palpable poetry, is Spoken Word Poetry at its best. PTSD AND ME lays-bare the horror -- and humor -- of war.

This presentation is designed to raise awareness for the organization, DRAWING AND TALKING and speaks about the issue of Trauma and Mental Health.

Tickets are available at https://wpkn.org/ where you can check out other Arts Events in Online, Literary Art Events in Online, Health & Wellness Events in Online.

About The Host: Ripple Effect Artists is dedicated to creating a connected, loving, communicative, and compassionate world through staged theatre works that offer an inquiry into the human condition. Partnering with organizations that make a difference in human right

Website Link: http://www.rippleeffectartists.com