Photos: Inside Invoke Director's Lab's Production Of MISS JULES At Culture Lab LIC

MISS JULES is an urgent piece of theatre that rubs up against our own society's struggles, from the institutional power dynamics of gender and race to the class and cultural divides that haunt modern American culture. It's 2021 in New York City and Julie, a white socialite and professional lush, smashes into the world of Jean, her family's longtime Latin American chauffeur, in a back room of an extravagant and ecstasy-fueled Midsommar rave.

Becky Abramowitz is the Director of this fresh and thrilling adaptation by Mira Mitchell, as well as the Artistic Director of Invoke Director's Lab. The cast of Miss Jules includes Audrey Rose Arnold, Daniel Mazzarolo, Stephanie Moreno, and Nick Ferrantino.

Jeanna DiPaolo is the Costume Designer, Preston Shelsta is the Lighting Designer, Medha Uppal is the Graphic Designer, and Piper Gaul is the Production Stage Manager. Ellie Handel is the Associate Producer.

The performance will take place at Culture Lab LIC at Plaxall Gallery: 5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, New York, NY 11101 (Enter via uncovered parking lot entrance through door above staircase.)

MISS JULES will run for approximately 1.5 hours and will host a talkback immediately following the performance. MISS JULES is supported by the City Artist Corps Grants Program and Fractured Atlas.

Tickets are SOLD OUT for the remaining performances. You can view the ticket reservation link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-jules-tickets-168660549243.

New York City requires you to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Culture Lab LIC's indoor facilities. Those 12 years of age and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. To find out where to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). For more information, please visit nyc.gov/keytoNYC.