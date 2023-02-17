Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater

THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos below!

An amazing musical for the whole family, THE MONKEY KING is based on the legendary mythical figure from the beloved 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West," by Wu Cheng'en. Heartfelt music and an inspiring storyline tell the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King as she battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography - this is action adventure come to life!