Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater

Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos below!

An amazing musical for the whole family, THE MONKEY KING is based on the legendary mythical figure from the beloved 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West," by Wu Cheng'en. Heartfelt music and an inspiring storyline tell the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King as she battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography - this is action adventure come to life!

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
The Cast of THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Ellis Gage, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto. Rehearsal photo at Main Street Theat

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
The finale of THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto at Queens Theatre''s Claire Schulma

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
The Waterfall Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projection Design: I Chen Wang

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Heavy Staff Magic: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Brian Jose

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Heaven VS Earth: Kimbirdlee Fadner, Gage Thomas and Full Company

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Heaven VS Earth: Kimbirdlee Fadner, Ellis Gage Choreographer: Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Fight For What You Want This World To Be: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projectio

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Talk Back at Queens Theatre Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projection Design:

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Bella Villanueva (Jogo), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Heaven''s Great: Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner and Full Company

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Choreogapher: Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
What if We Could Live Forever Full Company Director: Steven Eng

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Ellis Gage (Gatekeeper), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King in disguise)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Bella Villanueva (Jogo)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Ellis Gage (Jade Emperor)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Gage Thomas (Dragon King of the Sea)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Brian Jose (Demon of Havoc)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Sarah Chiu (Guan Yin)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Annie Yamamoto (Ganjuwai)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Charles Pang (Immortal Teacher)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Steven Eng (Director), Jonathan Fadner (Writer/Composer/Music Director)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto, Max B. Ehrlich, Jonathan Fadner, Pearl Matteson, Max Boone, Kelly Ruth Cole, Steven

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Baayork Lee, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto, Max B. Ehrlich, Jonathan Fadner, Pearl Matteson, Max Boone, Kelly Ruth

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Jonathan Fadner, Kimbirdlee Fadner with National Asian Artist Project co-founders Baayork Lee and Steven Eng

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Max B. Ehrlich (Choreographer), Steven Eng (Director)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Gina Enock, Kristi Towey (Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Justin Ramos, Kimbirdlee Fadner

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance friends, Jeanne Castagnaro, Rachel Reuben, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Kristi Towey, Gina Enock, Max B. Ehrlich

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Friends at THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical at Queens Theatre

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Sarah Chiu, Annie Yamamoto, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Bella Villanueva -- Representing!

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Sarah Chiu, Annie Yamamoto, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Bella Villanueva -- Kicking butt!

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Annie Yamamoto and Sarah Chiu

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King) and Taryn Sacramone (Executive Dir. Queens Theatre)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King) and Irina Hage (Irina Island Images)

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Brian Jose and friends

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Kung Fu Girl Kimbirdlee Fadner

Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Fight For What You Want This World To Be Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner co-wrote



Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge F Photo
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS
New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM.
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloways HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE Photo
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE
All For One Theater (Michael Wolk, Founder & Artistic Director and Nicholas A. Cotz, Executive & Producing Director) has announced the All For One Theater Solo Collective (AFO SoCo) presentation of HOMEBODY: A Ritual Party, written and performed by Nia Calloway and directed by Paula Ali.
New Place Players OTHELLO Extends at Casa Clara Photo
New Place Players' OTHELLO Extends at Casa Clara
New Place Players have announced that the critically-acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's OTHELLO, directed by Makenna Masenheimer, and developed by Bacon will be extending its run at Casa Clara (218 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010).
Lost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETC Photo
Lost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETC
RADIO 477!, a new theatrical production about the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in 1929 and today –  in collaboration with the prominent Ukrainian literary figure Serhiy Zhadan – will debut at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. in Manhattan), with performances beginning March 10 through March 19, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa's artistic director.

More Hot Stories For You


Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTSStephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS
February 16, 2023

New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM.
All For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HEREAll For One Theater To Present Nia Calloway's HOMEBODY: A RITUAL PARTY At HERE
February 16, 2023

All For One Theater (Michael Wolk, Founder & Artistic Director and Nicholas A. Cotz, Executive & Producing Director) has announced the All For One Theater Solo Collective (AFO SoCo) presentation of HOMEBODY: A Ritual Party, written and performed by Nia Calloway and directed by Paula Ali.
New Place Players' OTHELLO Extends at Casa ClaraNew Place Players' OTHELLO Extends at Casa Clara
February 16, 2023

New Place Players have announced that the critically-acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's OTHELLO, directed by Makenna Masenheimer, and developed by Bacon will be extending its run at Casa Clara (218 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010).
Lost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETCLost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETC
February 15, 2023

RADIO 477!, a new theatrical production about the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in 1929 and today –  in collaboration with the prominent Ukrainian literary figure Serhiy Zhadan – will debut at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. in Manhattan), with performances beginning March 10 through March 19, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa's artistic director.
Players Theatre Announces Week One Winner of LUV 2023 Short Play FestivalPlayers Theatre Announces Week One Winner of LUV 2023 Short Play Festival
February 15, 2023

Audiences in the West Village were enchanted last weekend with the opening of the Players Theatre 11th LUV 2023 Short Play Festival.
share