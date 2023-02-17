Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023.
THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos below!
An amazing musical for the whole family, THE MONKEY KING is based on the legendary mythical figure from the beloved 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West," by Wu Cheng'en. Heartfelt music and an inspiring storyline tell the adventures of the first-ever female Monkey King as she battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography - this is action adventure come to life!
The Cast of THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Ellis Gage, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto. Rehearsal photo at Main Street Theat
The finale of THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto at Queens Theatre''s Claire Schulma
The Waterfall Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projection Design: I Chen Wang
Heavy Staff Magic: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Brian Jose
Heaven VS Earth: Kimbirdlee Fadner, Gage Thomas and Full Company
Heaven VS Earth: Kimbirdlee Fadner, Ellis Gage Choreographer: Max B. Ehrlich
Fight For What You Want This World To Be: Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projectio
Talk Back at Queens Theatre Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Set design: Madeline Goddard Projection Design:
Bella Villanueva (Jogo), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)
Heaven''s Great: Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner and Full Company
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto Choreogapher: Max B. Ehrlich
What if We Could Live Forever Full Company Director: Steven Eng
Ellis Gage (Gatekeeper), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King in disguise)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)
Bella Villanueva (Jogo)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King)
Ellis Gage (Jade Emperor)
Gage Thomas (Dragon King of the Sea)
Brian Jose (Demon of Havoc)
Sarah Chiu (Guan Yin)
Annie Yamamoto (Ganjuwai)
Charles Pang (Immortal Teacher)
Steven Eng (Director), Jonathan Fadner (Writer/Composer/Music Director)
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto, Max B. Ehrlich, Jonathan Fadner, Pearl Matteson, Max Boone, Kelly Ruth Cole, Steven
Gage Thomas, Charles Pang, Bella Villanueva, Ellis Gage, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Baayork Lee, Sarah Chiu, Brian Jose, Annie Yamamoto, Max B. Ehrlich, Jonathan Fadner, Pearl Matteson, Max Boone, Kelly Ruth
Jonathan Fadner, Kimbirdlee Fadner with National Asian Artist Project co-founders Baayork Lee and Steven Eng
Max B. Ehrlich (Choreographer), Steven Eng (Director)
Gina Enock, Kristi Towey (Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance)
Justin Ramos, Kimbirdlee Fadner
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance friends, Jeanne Castagnaro, Rachel Reuben, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Kristi Towey, Gina Enock, Max B. Ehrlich
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Friends at THE MONKEY KING, A Kung Fu Musical at Queens Theatre
Sarah Chiu, Annie Yamamoto, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Bella Villanueva -- Representing!
Sarah Chiu, Annie Yamamoto, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Bella Villanueva -- Kicking butt!
Annie Yamamoto and Sarah Chiu
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King) and Taryn Sacramone (Executive Dir. Queens Theatre)
Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King) and Irina Hage (Irina Island Images)
Brian Jose and friends
Kung Fu Girl Kimbirdlee Fadner
Fight For What You Want This World To Be Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner co-wrote