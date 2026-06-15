Photos: A WOMAN IN REVERSE to Make World Premiere at Midtown International Theatre Festival

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Andrea Mezvinsky new solo show A Woman in Reverse will have its world premiere on Wednesday at the Midtown International Theatre Festival. Go behind the scenes with these rehearsal photos.

The limited engagement runs until June 20, with performances on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:15pm, Friday, June 20 at 8:15pm, and Saturday, June 20 at 2:30pm.

Writer/performer Mezvinsky is an acclaimed actress, comedian, and writer whose entertainment career began as a magician's assistant. She was crowned "America's Funniest Mom" on the Oprah Winfrey Show and recently took home Best Comedy at NOHO's Fringe Festival for her solo show, "Sawed in Half."

A Woman in Reverse follows a divorced daughter navigating a single day as caregiver to her formidable mother while confronting the legacy of the women who raised her, including a flamboyant, mythic grandmother. Award-winning playwright and director Suzanne Bachner directs the comedy.

In A Woman in Reverse, a sharply funny and deeply moving solo performance, one woman retraces the emotional blueprint of the women who raised her over the course of a single day structured around breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Blending biting comedy with raw vulnerability, the show follows a divorced daughter balancing motherhood, memory, ambition, and survival as she confronts the seductive pull of generational patterns, she is desperate not to repeat. Haunted by a flamboyant grandmother who longed for a glamorous life and a mother shaped by disappointment, she begins to uncover what it means to stop living in reverse - and finally claim an identity of her own.

Performances take place at the American Theatre of Actors, The Beckmann Theatre, 314 West 54th Street, 2nd Floor (between 8th and 9th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Tickets are $30.



Andrea Mezvinsky



Andrea Mezvinsky



Andrea Mezvinsky

Andrea Mezvinsky

Andrea Mezvinsky

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